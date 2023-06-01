Joyce Craig Announces Endorsement from New Hampshire Building and Construction Trades Council As She Explores Run for Governor

MANCHESTER, NH — Today, Joyce Craig announces that she has received the endorsement of the New Hampshire Building and Construction Trades Council (NHBCTC) as she explores a run for Governor. This endorsement is a testament to Craig’s commitment to championing the rights and interests of New Hampshire workers, ensuring that the Granite State continues to thrive.

“I am deeply honored to receive the endorsement of the New Hampshire Building and Construction Trades Council,” said Joyce Craig. “I’m committed to working with the New Hampshire Building Trades to strengthen our workforce, create good-paying jobs, and invest in our infrastructure. I will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that every hardworking Granite Stater has the opportunity to succeed in our state.”

“The New Hampshire Building and Construction Trades Council is proud to endorse Joyce Craig for Governor of New Hampshire,” said David Spechuilli, NHBCTC President. “Joyce is the daughter of an IBEW electrician, and understands that by investing in local jobs and local workers, we are investing in our future. We are proud to stand with Mayor Craig.”