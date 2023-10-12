Craig receives multiple Nashua endorsements

MANCHESTER, NH – Joyce Craig’s campaign for Governor is building on its growing momentum, making significant headway in Nashua and announcing a new wave of endorsements from Alderwoman-At-Large Gloria Timmons, Alderman-At-Large Melbourne Moran Jr, Ward 8 Alderman Derek Thibeault, Ward 3 Alderwoman Patricia Klee, Nashua Board of Education President Jen Bishop, State Representatives Susan Elberger, Catherine Sofikitis and Carry Spier, and recently the Nashua Teachers’ Union.

While Mayor Craig’s campaign has support from numerous labor unions and over 250 current and former elected officials, community leaders, first responders, teachers, and more in all ten New Hampshire counties, Joyce is also building on support in New Hampshire’s second largest city.

“Joyce Craig is a dedicated leader and will be an incredible Governor, representing diverse Granite Staters and ensuring everyone from the North Country to Nashua has a voice in our state’s future,” said Alderwoman-at-Large Gloria Timmons. “No matter the issue, whether coming together to ensure more good-paying jobs and affordable housing, or defending our public schools and reproductive rights, I look forward to partnering with Joyce to support Nashua residents and know she’ll be with us every step of the way as we improve the lives of hardworking families.”

“Joyce Craig has shown tremendous leadership during her time as Mayor and I know she will continue uplifting working families across the state in the Governor’s office,” said Derek Thibeault, Ward 8 Alderman. “I’m thrilled to support Mayor Craig in her run for governor and look forward to working together to deliver for the people of Nashua.”

“Joyce Craig has the right priorities to serve as our next Governor,” said Jen Bishop, Nashua Board of Education President. “Joyce understands that public education is the key to opportunity for our children and will always support our students and educators. Joyce is the right leader to help Nashua and our state move forward and help all of our residents succeed.”

“Our campaign’s growing support is a testament to Granite Staters’ commitment to creating a state where everyone has the opportunity to succeed,” said Craig. “This election is about making sure leaders like those in Nashua can continue making critical progress with the full support of the Governor. From the Nashua Teachers’ Union, to city leaders, to grassroots supporters – together we will flip the Corner Office and deliver results so every Granite Stater has the opportunity to build a great life in every corner of our state.”

Last week, Mayor Craig received the Nashua Teachers’ Union endorsement. The Nashua Teachers’ Union is one of the largest in the state and represents over 1,500 members including teachers, para-educators, secretaries, and food service workers.

Full Nashua Endorser List:

Efstathia Booras, State Rep.

Jane Clemons, Former State Rep.

Jen Bishop, Nashua Board of Education President

Bruno D’Britto, Advocate

Shewanda Daniels-Williams, Candidate for Nashua Board of Education

Will Darby, State Rep.

Susan Elberger, State Rep.

David Gottesman, Former State Senator

Alicia Gregg, State Rep.

Matty Gregg, Candidate for Nashua Board of Public works

Gary Hoffman, VP of Nashua Teachers’ Union

Kim Hokanson, Labor Leader

Marty Jack, State Rep.

Patricia Klee, Nashua Ward 3 Alderwoman

Bette Lasky, Former State Senator

Dr. Elliot Lasky

Krishna Mangipudi

Latha Mangipudi, State Rep.

Donna Marceau, Advocate

Melbourne Moran Jr, Nashua Alderman-at-Large

Ray Newman, State Rep.

Sue Newman, State Rep.

Frances Nutter-Upham, State Rep.

Michael O’Brien, State Rep.

Marc Plamondon, State Rep.

Deidre Reynolds, Gun Violence Prevention Advocate

Eyup Sener, Community Leader

Catherine Sofikitis, State Rep.

Carry Spier, State Rep.

JoAnne St. John, Grassroots Activist

David Tencza, Former Chair, Nashua Democrats

Derek Thibeault, Nashua Ward 8 Alderman

Gloria Timmons, Nashua Alderwoman-at-Large