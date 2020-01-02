O P I N I O N

THE SOAPBOX

Stand up. Speak up. It’s your turn.

It’s hard to hear about an economy that is supposedly doing so great when times feel tougher than ever. All around me I’m seeing people struggle more and more just to get by, as costs of housing, child care, health care, and more continue to go through the roof. All the while, those at the very top are doing better than ever – right now, the richest 130,000 families in America hold nearly as much wealth as the bottom 117 million families combined. Meanwhile, 38 million Americans are living in poverty. I believe that is wrong, and I’m proud to support a candidate who also does – Elizabeth Warren.

Recently, Elizabeth doubled down on her vision for a fair economy during her speech at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics. Elizabeth understands that elections aren’t won at the boardroom table, they’re won at the kitchen table. She knows that a system rigged against the American people can’t be fixed by more of the same – it will take big, structural change.

I want to believe in the American dream again. I want to live in a country where anyone who works hard has a real chance to get ahead. I want to have a President I trust will fight for me and my family. I want a nominee we all can believe in, and I believe in Elizabeth Warren.