Hudson police officer graduates from FBI National Academy

HUDSON, NH – Captain David Cayot has graduated as a member of the 284th session of the FBI National Academy. The graduation took place at the National Academy in Quantico, Virginia on December 8, 2022. Captain Cayot is the first Hudson Police Officer to complete this prestigious program since Retired Chief Richard Gendron did so in 1999. Nationally, less than one percent of officers have the opportunity to attend the program.

Internationally known for its academic excellence, the National Academy offers 10 weeks of advanced communication, leadership, and fitness training. Participants must have proven records as professionals within their agencies to attend. On average, these officers have 21 years of law enforcement experience and usually return to their agencies to serve in executive-level positions.

The 284th session consisted of two hundred and thirty-seven law enforcement officers from forty-nine states and the District of Columbia. The class included members of law enforcement agencies from 25 countries, 5 military organizations, and 5 federal civilian organizations.

Captain Cayot is a highly intelligent and skilled law enforcement officer. He has attained and excelled in supervisory and command positions within the agency. He currently commands the Special Investigations Bureau at the Hudson Police Department where he oversees the Criminal Investigations Division, Narcotics Unit, Computer Forensics and Evidence.

Captain David Cayot began his Law Enforcement career with the Hudson Police Department July 1, 2002. After graduating from the New Hampshire Police Academy, he was assigned to the Patrol Division. He was elevated to Master Patrol Officer in 2007. In 2009 Captain Cayot was transferred to the Criminal Investigation Division. In 2012 He graduated with honors from the New England Polygraph Institute. He has worked his way through the ranks being promoted to Sergeant in 2014, then promoted to Lieutenant in 2017. He was promoted to Captain effective April 2019 as Commander of the Administrative Bureau. In 2020, Captain Cayot was assigned as Special Investigations Bureau Commander.

During his career, Captain Cayot received the Hudson Police Department Life Saving Award in 2008 and in 2010 he received the New Hampshire Grange Officer of the Year Award. Captain Cayot has received many letters of recognition for conducting excellent investigations. He volunteers his time as the Hudson Police Department representative to the New Hampshire Special Olympics. He is a graduate of the University of New Hampshire with a Bachelor’s Degree, majoring in Chemistry with a minor in Business Administration. Captain Cayot and his wife reside in Southern New Hampshire with their two sons.

About the Hudson Police Department

The Hudson Police Department is a Nationally Accredited Law Enforcement Agency serving the residents and businesses of Hudson, NH. We are committed to excellent community service by hiring and retaining the best possible candidates in both civilian and sworn positions. We continue to offer the best training available to our staff so we can provide the highest quality service.

About the FBI National Academy

FBI Academy instructors, special agents, and other staff with advanced degrees provide the training; many instructors are recognized internationally in their fields. Since 1972, National Academy students have been able to earn undergraduate and graduate credits from the University of Virginia, which accredits many of the courses offered. A total of 53,908 graduates have completed the FBI National Academy since it began in 1935. The National Academy is held at the FBI Training Academy in Quantico, the same facility where the FBI trains its new special agents and intelligence analysts.