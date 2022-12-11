Fatal crash claims life of city man at Exit 9 in Hooksett

HOOKSETT, NH – A city man died in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning.

According to state police, on December 11, 2022, at approximately 1:08 a.m., Troopers from the New Hampshire State Police Troop B barracks received a report of a vehicle off the road on the Exit 9 southbound on-ramp in Hooksett.

The driver, identified as Kenneth J. Hallam Jr., 45, of Manchester, was driving a green 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe. It appears he failed to negotiate the right-hand turn of the on-ramp, and his vehicle left the roadway and subsequently crashed into a tree. Mr. Hallam was the lone occupant of the vehicle.

Despite lifesaving measures by emergency crews, Mr. Hallam was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. All aspects of the crash are under investigation but speed appears to be a factor.

Troopers were assisted at the scene by New Hampshire Department of Transportation as well as the Hooksett Police and Fire Department. The Exit 9 southbound on-ramp was shut down for approximately three hours while the scene was processed.

Anyone with information pertaining to the crash is asked to contact Trooper Jacob Winslow at (603) 271-3636.