Hillsborough County Sheriff Race: Bill Barry announces endorsements

Monday, September 28, 2020 Press Release Candidate's Corner, Elections, Politics 0

Alderman Bill Barry is running for Hillsborough County Sheriff in the 2020 election.

MANCHESTER, NH – Bill Barry, a Democrat running for Hillsborough County Sheriff, on Monday announced a list of endorsements, including support of Nashua Police Patrolmen, SEA-SEIU, NH Probation & Parole Chiefs, Manchester Professional Fire Fighters #856, Manchester Police Patrolmen, Manchester Police Supervisors, and Professional Fire Fighters of New Hampshire. The Mayors of both Manchester and Nashua have endorsed Barry for the seat as well as the entire NH delegation.

These organizations join the NH delegation and numerous state senators in endorsing Bill Barry for this seat. These endorsements represent thousands of workers and their families. Of the endorsement, Barry said, “I am proud to have earned the endorsement of my fellow first responders and workers across New Hampshire. They know from my record and dedication to handling the toughest of cases, that I will look out for them as Hillsborough County Sheriff.”

Barry endorsers:

  • U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-NH

  • U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan

  • U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster, D-NH

  • U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas, D-NH

  • Mayor Joyce Craig

  • Mayor Jim Donchess

  • NH Sen. Donna Soucy, D-Manchester

  • NH Sen. Lou D’Allesandro, D-Manchester

  • NH Sen. Kevin Cavanaugh, D-Manchester

  • NH Sen. Melanie Levesque, D-Nashua

  • NH Sen Cinty Rosenwald, D-Nashua

  • NH Sen. Shannon Chandley, D-Amherst

  • NH Sen. Jeanne Dietsch, D-Peterborough

  • Nashua Police Patrolmen

  • SEA-SEIU

  • NH Probation and Parole Chiefs

  • Manchester Professional Firefighters #856

  • Manchester Police Patrolmen

  • Manchester Police Supervisors

  • Professional Firefighters of NH