Hillsborough County Sheriff Race: Bill Barry announces endorsements

MANCHESTER, NH – Bill Barry, a Democrat running for Hillsborough County Sheriff, on Monday announced a list of endorsements, including support of Nashua Police Patrolmen, SEA-SEIU, NH Probation & Parole Chiefs, Manchester Professional Fire Fighters #856, Manchester Police Patrolmen, Manchester Police Supervisors, and Professional Fire Fighters of New Hampshire. The Mayors of both Manchester and Nashua have endorsed Barry for the seat as well as the entire NH delegation.
Barry endorsers:
-
U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-NH
-
U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan
-
U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster, D-NH
-
U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas, D-NH
-
Mayor Joyce Craig
-
Mayor Jim Donchess
-
NH Sen. Donna Soucy, D-Manchester
-
NH Sen. Lou D’Allesandro, D-Manchester
-
NH Sen. Kevin Cavanaugh, D-Manchester
-
NH Sen. Melanie Levesque, D-Nashua
-
NH Sen Cinty Rosenwald, D-Nashua
-
NH Sen. Shannon Chandley, D-Amherst
-
NH Sen. Jeanne Dietsch, D-Peterborough
-
Nashua Police Patrolmen
-
SEA-SEIU
-
NH Probation and Parole Chiefs
-
Manchester Professional Firefighters #856
-
Manchester Police Patrolmen
-
Manchester Police Supervisors
-
Professional Firefighters of NH