Oct. 2: Catch ‘Knives Out’ on movie night at Fisher Cats Stadium

MANCHESTER, NH – An outdoor movie screening of Knives Out, directed by Rian Johnson, at the Delta Dental Stadium, home of the NH Fisher Cats. Enjoy a socially distanced event in the outfield or in the stands watching one of 2019’s most critically acclaimed films. Enjoy concessions and a cash bar during the film. All seating is general admission and tickets are just $10!
The event is hosted by the Manchester Young Professionals and the NH Fisher Cats. Event produced by new local wifi provider WhyFly [learn more here].
Event Details:
October 2, 2020
6:30 p.m. (gates), 7:30 p.m. (movie)
Delta Dental Stadium
1 Line Drive
Manchester, NH 03101
*$10 ticket fee. Tickets must be purchased in advance – click here to reserve your spot.
*Bring Your Own Blanket