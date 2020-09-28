Oct. 2: Catch ‘Knives Out’ on movie night at Fisher Cats Stadium

MANCHESTER, NH – An outdoor movie screening of Knives Out, directed by Rian Johnson, at the Delta Dental Stadium, home of the NH Fisher Cats. Enjoy a socially distanced event in the outfield or in the stands watching one of 2019’s most critically acclaimed films. Enjoy concessions and a cash bar during the film. All seating is general admission and tickets are just $10!

The event is hosted by the Manchester Young Professionals and the NH Fisher Cats. Event produced by new local wifi provider WhyFly [learn more here].

Event Details:

October 2, 2020

6:30 p.m. (gates), 7:30 p.m. (movie)

Delta Dental Stadium

1 Line Drive

Manchester, NH 03101

6:30 p.m. – Gates Open

7:30 p.m. – Movie Begins

*$10 ticket fee. Tickets must be purchased in advance – click here to reserve your spot.

*Bring Your Own Blanket