Canvassing during a Pandemic ?

MANCHESTER, NH – As your current Ward 10 Democratic State Representatives, Heidi Hamer & Tim Smith, will not be going door to door to meet voters this campaign season.

During the pandemic, we have our voters’ safety in mind. We will be reaching out to our voters through mailings, social media and visibility events to keep everyone safe.

Please be sure to check your mailbox for an informative newspaper coming from Manchester City Democrats.

Remember to request your absentee ballot from www.manchesternh.org or vote in person on November 3 at Parker-Varney School from 6 a.m.-7 p.m.

Stay Safe!