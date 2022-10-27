Healthgrades Names Catholic Medical Center One of America’s 50 Best for Cardiac Surgery

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Catholic Medical Center (CMC) today announced that it is one of America’s 50 Best Hospitals for Cardiac Surgery, according to new research released by Healthgrades, the leading marketplace connecting doctors and patients. This achievement reflects CMC’s outstanding clinical outcomes for Cardiac Surgery and puts CMC’s New England Heart & Vascular Institute among the nation’s best for Cardiac Surgery.

“We are humbled and honored to receive this distinction from Healthgrades,” said CMC President & CEO Alex Walker. “While CMC strives to provide innovative technologies and clinical expertise to our patients, I truly believe it is the compassion, dedication, and high standards of our providers and caregivers that sets us apart.”

In addition to being named one of America’s 50 Best Hospitals for Cardiac Surgery, CMC was also recognized for:

Healthgrades Cardiac Surgery Excellence Award TM 2 Years in a Row (2022-23)

2 Years in a Row (2022-23) Named Among the Top 10% in the Nation for Cardiac Surgery 2 Years in a Row (2022-23)

Five-Star Recipient for Coronary Bypass Surgery in 2023

Five-Star Recipient for Valve Surgery for 2 Years in a Row (2022-23)

Five-Star Recipient for Treatment of GI Bleed in 2023

Healthgrades evaluated patient mortality and complication rates for 31 of the most common conditions and procedures at nearly 4,500 hospitals across the country to identify the top-performing hospitals for specialty care. This year’s analysis revealed significant variation in patient outcomes between hospitals that received a Healthgrades distinction and those that did not.

“We commend CMC for their ongoing commitment to providing high-quality care to patients undergoing cardiac surgery and treatment of GI bleed,” said Brad Bowman, MD, Chief Medical Officer and Head of Data Science at Healthgrades. “Consumers can feel confident that hospitals recognized by Healthgrades for these conditions and procedures have demonstrated their ability to deliver consistently exceptional outcomes.”

Consumers can visit Healthgrades.com to learn more about how Healthgrades measures hospital quality and access a patient-friendly overview of the complete methodology here.