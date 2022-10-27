Man Taken Into Custody After Being Seen Near City Daycare

Thursday, October 27, 2022 Manchester NH Police Department
James Njenga

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On October 27, 2022, at approximately 7:20 AM, Manchester Police responded to Elemenope Principles Child Learning Center at 1201 Candia Road for a report of an unwanted person on the premises.

Police learned that an unknown man had gotten into a pickup truck bed at the rear of the building and then went to the front doors of the daycare and started pulling on them. He did not gain access and left the area on foot.

Arriving officers located the male at Candia Road and East Industrial Park Drive and attempted to detain him, but he struggled with them. The male, identified as 26-year-old James Njenga, (no set address) was arrested and charged with Resisting Arrest, Prowling, and Disorderly Conduct.

It has been determined that Njenga had no connection to the daycare.

Anyone accused of a crime is innocent unless proven guilty by a court of law.

