Hassan sworn in for second term

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan (D-NH) was sworn in for her second term, once again taking her oath of office, joining 34 other U.S. Senators elected in recent elections across the country.

Hassan defeated Republican Don Bolduc by approximately 57,000 votes to secure her second term in November. In 2016, Hassan defeated then incumbent Republican Kelly Ayotte by just over 1,000 votes.

She released the following statement after the swearing-in ceremony.

It is one of the greatest privileges of my life to represent New Hampshire in the U.S. Senate. I am humbled by the challenges ahead of us, but also inspired by the optimism and tenacity of the Granite Staters whose example I seek to follow every day. The issues facing New Hampshire — and our country — are vast. I remain committed to finding bipartisan solutions to address key priorities including lowering costs, supporting businesses and workers, and protecting our national security. I firmly believe that despite differences we may have, we can find common ground, and if not on one particular issue, then on the next. To all Granite Staters, please accept my deepest thanks and gratitude for extending your faith in me. And please also know that my office is always here to serve you. I look forward to working together to help make New Hampshire — and our country — stronger and more resilient and creating communities where all of our friends and neighbors can thrive.