Patriots beat Fisher Cats in low-scoring affair

BRIDGEWATER, NJ – The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (9-13) fell to the Somerset Patriots (10-12) at TD Bank Ballpark, 3-2. New Hampshire outhit the Patriots, 5-4, but surrendered two runs in the bottom of the seventh in the loss.

Righty starter Michael Dominguez recorded his third consecutive start of five innings and ended his night with five strikeouts. Dominguez walked one and gave up one run on a solo home run to Somerset’s Ben Rice, one of his two hits allowed.

Fisher Cats third baseman Alex De Jesus guided the offense with a 3-for-4 night and an RBI and recorded his fourth double of the season.

Reliever Abdiel Mendoza (L, 2-2) walked three batters and gave up the decisive two runs in the bottom of the seventh. Fellow righty reliever Eric Pardinho struck out three batters in a flawless two innings.

Somerset’s Ryan Anderson (W, 1-1) gave up a run on two hits with no walks and four strikeouts.

Rice’s home run off Dominguez began the scoring in the top of the third inning, a lead that held until the top of the sixth. Shortstop Josh Kasevich began the initiative with a lead-off single, ending the night for Somerset starter Bailey Dees.

After Kasevich swiped second with one out, De Jesus greeted the new arm of Anderson with an RBI single to the Tuesday’s game in the sixth, 1-1. Later in the frame with two outs, center fielder Garrett Spain drove in De Jesus to give New Hampshire the lead, 2-1.

Somerset set the table in the seventh with first baseman JC Escarra at third and left fielder Elijah Dunham at second and nobody out. Patriots right fielder Jared Wegner singled into right field to plate the tying and go-ahead runs, as Somerset finished 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position.

New Hampshire and Somerset resume their six-game series with a Wednesday night start at 6:35 PM from TD Bank Ballpark. Fisher Cats RHP Devereaux Harrison (0-2, 9.39 ERA) takes the ball for New Hampshire, while Somerset righty Trystan Vrieling (2-1, 1.88 ERA) gets the nod. Listen to coverage on the Fisher Cats Radio Network begins at 6:20 PM EDT.