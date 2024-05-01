2 weeks of nightly bridge work on I-93 N between Exits 6 + 8 starting May 6

MANCHESTER, NH – The New Hampshire Department of Transportation (NHDOT) will begin a multi-bridge rehabilitation project on Interstate 93, in the northbound travel lanes between Exit 6 and Exit 8 in Manchester, on Monday May 6, 2024.

Weather permitting; construction operations will require nightly lane closures for the installation of permanent lane shifts required to facilitate phased bridge rehabilitation on the I-93 northbound bridges over Wellington Road and Stevens Pond. This work is expected to be completed over a two-week period and will take place from approximately 9:00 pm to 5:00 am each evening. Motorists should remain alert while traveling through the construction zone and obey all message boards and posted signs. Motorists are also encouraged to sign up for free, real-time construction and traffic-related messages (text or email) from https://newengland511.org/.

E.D. Swett of Concord, NH is the general contractor for this $10.1 M maintenance and preservation bridge project which is expected to finish in October 2025.