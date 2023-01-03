Craig joins with other NH mayors calling on Sununu, statewide officials to solve homelessness crisis

MANCHESTER, NH – Today, Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig, along with Mayor Jim Donchess of Nashua, Mayor Paul Grenier of Berlin, Mayor Dana Hilliard of Somersworth, Mayor Jo Brown of Franklin, Mayor Dale Girard of Claremont, Mayor Bob Carrier of Dover, and Mayor Andrew Hosmer of Laconia, sent a letter to Governor Sununu, DHHS Commissioner Weaver, and Associate Commissioner Santaniello outlining immediate needs from the State of New Hampshire to address the statewide homelessness crisis.

“The State of New Hampshire’s systems of care for individuals experiencing or at-risk of homelessness are not meeting the needs of communities across the state and are contributing to a statewide homelessness crisis,” wrote the mayors, who represent communities in every corner of the state.

“Building more affordable, and supportive housing is a long term solution, but with winter upon us, the State of New Hampshire’s housing and homelessness crisis is reaching a tipping point. State government and local communities need to collectively work towards sustainable, evidence-based solutions that not only address our ongoing housing shortage, but also meet the immediate and dire needs of New Hampshire’s unsheltered population. The only way to save the lives of some of the most vulnerable New Hampshire residents is through collaboration, transparency, and accountability.”

The mayors made four immediate requests of the State to help mitigate harm and loss of life during this winter in New Hampshire:

1. Immediately increase the number of emergency shelter beds statewide

A. Request New Hampshire National Guard staff facilities, if nonprofit partners are unable to adequately assist

1. Make additional shelter for women available

* For this purpose, the City of Manchester is requesting the temporary use of the state-owned Tirrell House located at 15 Brook Street in Manchester

1. Provide medical respite care to individuals experiencing homelessness when released from hospital

2. Provide additional shelter and resources for homeless youth

In addition to the requests for direct assistance to local communities dealing with a surge of homelessness, the Mayors are calling for increased collaboration, transparency, and accountability for state programs dealing with homelessness and associated issues including:

1. Provide a public statewide emergency operations plan for the winter

2. Make information about statewide warming stations public and shareable

3. Provide regular updates to municipalities on outcomes provided by Emergency Shelter Service Providers and Certified Recovery Houses that are registered through the NH Coalition of Recovery Residences.

Homelessness has come to the forefront in recent weeks because of several tragic incidents that have occurred among the homeless population, which are the direct result of a lack of adequate supportive housing, mental health and substance use disorder treatment.

Over 4,500 New Hampshire residents will experience homelessness at some point this year. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the number of individuals statewide who have experienced unsheltered homelessness has almost tripled, and in 2022, 95 unsheltered individuals tragically passed away.

This communication from New Hampshire’s Mayors to Governor Sununu follows a letter sent in 2020, where they warned of the impending homelessness crisis and urged a statewide response. Read the 2020 letter here.