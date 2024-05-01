May 4: Granite Gambit Chess Festival at Memorial High School

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

MANCHESTER, NH – The Granite Gambit Chess Festival is designed to connect chess to the classroom and help develop children’s critical thinking. The upcoming event is sponsored by Chess in Education-US, in partnership with the New Hampshire Department of Education and the NH Chess Association.

Activities are designed for grades K-12 and for all levels of chess knowledge. Events include an unrated Scholastic Tournament, a Blitz Tournament and a Bughouse Tournament, as well as a Swiss mini-game tournament, chess puzzle activities, chess teaching sessions, chess art, tandem chess, a treasure hunt and simultaneous game.

For more information, visit Granite Gambit Chess Festival.

WHO: New Hampshire students and youth chess teams

WHEN: 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 4, 2024

WHERE: Memorial High School, 1 Crusader Way, Manchester

Please RSVP by emailing paulroberts@chessineducation.us.