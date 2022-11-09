Hassan, Pappas celebrate 2022 victories

MANCHESTER, N.H. – In a pair of races that seemed too close to call in the final few days before voters went to the polls, U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan (D-NH) and U.S. Representative Chris Pappas (D-NH-01) have been re-elected.

Hassan was introduced by Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig following prolonged celebration after the announcement from several television news networks calling the race for Hassan.

“She always stands up for New Hampshire and always does what it takes to get to get the job done,” said Craig. “Maggie Hassan is the type of leader we need in the Senate: she fights for our state, she listens, she solves problems, and she puts Granite Staters first.”

Hassan discussed the work done during her term on infrastructure investment and stemming healthcare costs and told the audience that she will work toward supporting law enforcement and the military, senior citizens and protecting women’s rights during her next term.

She also reiterated an emphasis on bipartisanship she made throughout the campaign as she looks to work toward those goals.

“I will keep working my heart out for each and every one of you,” she said.

Hassan also commended her opponent, Republican Don Bolduc, for what she referred to as a hard-fought campaign as well as his military service, at one point urging supporters to stop booing him.

Later in the evening at the same podium, Pappas told supporters that he had received a concession call from opponent Karoline Leavitt. Pappas said he had nothing but respect for Leavitt and those who run for office, contrasting from statements in recent weeks where he called her a partisan bomb-thrower.

He also said that the evening’s results marked a clear desire on the behalf of New Hampshire voters want leaders in Washington who will find common purpose and use common sense.

“No political party has a monopoly on good ideas and none are immunity from bad ones,” he said. “People don’t care if you have an R or a D next to your name as long as you have good ideas, as long as you listen and as long as you do things to improve people’s lives.

Pappas also thanked staff and volunteers for their hard work, especially when his campaign looked like it was on its way to defeat.

“This was a campaign that I think was underestimated at many turns in this state, but boy did they deliver today,” he said.

Pappas said he seeks to work on climate change and abortion rights and equal opportunity to all.

“This election marks the end of a chapter, but the story is still being written on our future,” “And it’s a shared future. It’s a future where everyone has economic opportunity, where our communities are safe and strong, where everyone’s fundamental rights are protected, and I am just honored beyond belief to continue this work for the next two years as you member of Congress.”