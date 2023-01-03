Bradley praises increased tax revenue sharing with cities and towns

CONCORD, N.H. – On Tuesday, New Hampshire Senate President Jeb Bradley (R-Conway) applauded the 76 percent increase in revenues distributed to cities and towns under the state’s Rooms and Meals Tax.

According to the distributions just published by the New Hampshire Treasury, municipalities received a record $121 million in Rooms and Meals Revenues in Fiscal Year 2023, an increase from the $68 million distributed in FY 21.

“We made local taxpayers a priority in the state budget, which means sending $53 million more each year to cities and towns from the Rooms and Meals Tax,” said Bradley. “I want to thank Sen. Denise Ricciardi and former Senate President Chuck Morse for taking the lead on this issue.”

Ricciardi (R-Bedford) sponsored legislation to increase the local share of Rooms and Meals revenues in 2021, a provision that was included in the state budget now in effect.

“As Legislators, it’s our job to do right by our constituents, and this legislation was truly about doing what’s right for Granite Staters,” stated Senator Ricciardi.

“I am thrilled that we are able to send a greater share of the Rooms and Meals Tax back to New Hampshire cities and towns, easing the financial burden on local property taxpayers.”

In the FY’ 23 budget, Manchester is expected to receive $10,103,244.14. That is approximately $4.5 million more than in FY’ 21.