Grief counseling services offered to city employees in light of Assistant Fire Chief’s death

MANCHESTER, NH – The city of Manchester has brought in counselors from the Granite State Critical Incident Stress Management Team to provide services to city employees as they come to terms with the loss of Assistant Fire Chief Brendan Burns.

Assistant Chief Burns, of Londonderry, was reported missing by his family on September 30, 2020, and an investigation was initiated and local authorities were able to locate him yesterday afternoon, announcing the tragic news of his death.

The official cause of death is yet to be determined by the State of New Hampshire Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

As for circumstances leading up to his death, that investigation is being handled by Londonderry Police Department.

A statement issued Thursday by the city Fire Department read:

“Chief Burns’ untimely death was a shock to the department and will continue to be difficult to process. We are supporting the Burns’ family in any way we can. Funeral arrangements are still being finalized. We kindly ask that the media respect the Burns’ family privacy during this difficult time.”

The Granite State Team was formed in 1992 to meet the needs of first responders statewide in the event of a critical incident. Members include first-responders and mental health professionals. The team is affiliated with the International Critical Incident Stress Foundation (ICISF).