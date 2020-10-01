Allenstown honors long-time doctor

Thursday, October 1, 2020 Andrew Sylvia Around Town 0

Scott McDonald (left) and Dr. Charles Albee. Photo/Andrew Sylvia

ALLENSTOWN, N.H. – Last week, family, friends and elected officials gathered to honor a man that has brought smiles to the Suncook area for decades, or at the very least, helped people keep those smiles.

In a special session of the Allenstown Board of Selectmen held at the Allenstown Boys and Girls’ Club, a resolution was presented to Dr. Charles Albee by Selectman Scott McDonald on behalf of the Board of Selectmen and Allenstown Economic Development Committee.

Albee served as a dentist in Allenstown from the late 1970s officially until last December, with the formal ceremony honoring his impact on the community delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, although he has worked intermittently since December.

In the past, he has served on the Allenstown Budget Committee as well as the New Hampshire Board of Dental Examiners, and his son Andrew is now a dentist in the Suncook area as well.

“His contributions to the health and well being to the people of Allenstown are immeasurable,” said McDonald during the ceremony. “As he reminded me a long time ago when his hair and mine were a different color and there was more of it, good dental health is critical to overall health, and I’ve always remembered that.”

Now, Albee spends most of his time living on an island on Lake Winnipesaukee with occasional vacations to Florida, but he still fondly recalls his time as a dentist in Allenstown seeing the town grow around him.

“After 42 years, I haven’t forgotten how to be a dentist. I love to do it, but it exhausts me now,” said Albee. “Dentistry is really one of the most taxing professions. On your feet, up and down and it’s mental too because everyone that walks into your office is either in pain or expects pain. And we tried to address those issues.”

