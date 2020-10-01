City launches Manchester Small Business Resiliency Grant Program, up to $5K for eligible businesses

MANCHESTER, NH – Mayor Joyce Craig and the City of Manchester on Thursday announced the launch of the Manchester Small Business Resiliency Grant Program. This grant initiative was developed as a resource and tool to help small businesses recover from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This year, businesses across Manchester have experienced a significant decrease in revenues as a result of COVID-19. Through this program, we’re able to give our small businesses a boost to help them through this challenging time,” said Craig.

The Greater Manchester Chamber of Commerce and Deo Mwano Consultancy are partnering on the administration, marketing and outreach for this program. While these funds are available to all eligible small businesses, there will be an emphasis placed on outreach to minority-owned businesses.

“Black and brown people have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19, but are so often left out of financial assistance. With the Manchester Small Business Grant Program, we wanted to make a clear effort to connect with and assist the minority-owned businesses that may not have been aware of previous relief packages,” added Mayor Craig.

Funds are offered through the US Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Community Development Block Grant Program. Eligible small businesses can receive a grant up to $5,000 to go toward eligible business expenses incurred since March 13, 2020.

For more information, email smallbusinessgrant@manchestern h.gov. Eligible businesses can apply here.