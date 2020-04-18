Granite State Challenge: Plymouth Regional High Bests Manchester Central

MANCHESTER, NH — The Little Green of Manchester Central High took on the Granite State Challenge defending champ, Plymouth Regional High in the Quarterfinals.

Playing for the Manchester Central Little Green were Captain Karishma Manchanda, Eamonn Ryan, Kellan Barbee, Jonas Weissberg, and alternates Aiden O’Connell and Cooper Hamel. The team was coached by Lorraine Meyette. Manchester Central High enrolls around 2,100 students.

Playing for the Plymouth Regional High School Bobcats were Captain Rhys Harris, Michael Cathy, Erek Bickford, andÂ Rhianna Herlihy, and alternates Ben Kresge and Mason Earick. The team was coached by Jay Fogerty. Plymouth Regional High enrolls around 634Â students and serves Plymouth,Â Ashland, Holderness, Campton, Rumney, Wentworth, Warren, Ellsworth, Waterville Valley, and ThorntonÂ

Plymouth Regional played a strong opening round, ending with a score 0f 130-80. Their streak continued and the ended round two leading by a score of 270-180. The alternates joined their teams for the 60-second round. Manchester Central choose the category “Street Cred” and correctly identified eight out of ten famous roads, streets, avenues, and lanes. They were pleasantly surprised when the identified Lovers Lane and place where young people might spoon. Plymouth chose the category “Little by Little”, and correctly identified ten out of ten answers that included the word “little” and picked up an extra ten points for sweeping the category. At the end of the third round, Plymouth held a comfortable lead of 380-260.

In the final round of the game, correct answers are worth 20 points, but an incorrect answer will cost a team 20 point and comfortable leads can quickly disappear. unfortunately for Manchester Central, they could not overcome the point deficit and Plymouth Regional won the game by a score of 640-380.Â

Plymouth Regional High now goes on to he semifinals where they will face Bow High School or Exeter High School.

*Granite State Challenge games were prerecorded in January.

Granite State Challenge features New Hampshire’s top high school academic quiz teams as they demonstrate remarkable teamwork, quick thinking and smarts to beat the clock and buzz in first on this iconic New Hampshire game show. The game emphasizes quick recall of math, science, social studies, language arts, and fine arts facts – along with questions about current events, entertainment, sports and New Hampshire.

