Unprecedented Times; a crossroads & opportunity for non-profit NH humanities organizations

“These are unprecedented times. Many non-profit organizations in New Hampshire are significantly impacted” says NH filmmaker Ken Burns in a short video for NH humanities. In the balance is the continuation of important work or closing their doors permanently.

Early grants from NH Humanities enabled Ken Burns to excel professionally. As a former board member, he speaks to the almost fifty years of NH humanities support of cultural organizations including museums, libraries and small historical societies across the state. Today, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act via supplemental funding to the National Endowment for the Humanities, may provide needed funds to assist cultural institutions affected by the coronavirus. These funds can support grants to eligible entities for humanities programming and general operating support, as well as fees to humanities scholars and others.

For more information on appropriate use of CARES Act funding administered by New Hampshire Humanities check their website http://www.nhhumanities.org/CARES

The CARES Act General Operating Support Grants application and related materials will be available for download on Friday, May 1, 2020.

New Hampshire Humanities will begin making grant awards on or about Friday, May 15th and requests will be reviewed on a rolling basis until all monies have been committed. An applicant can expect a decision within 10 business days after it is received. CARES Act General Operating Support Grants will range from $2,500 to $10,000.

Awards will be determined,in part,by the applicant’s financial need and annual operating budget.

For CARES Act grants related questions check the website and FAQ’s before contacting Anthony Poore, Executive Director, NH Humanities at apoore@nhhumanities.org