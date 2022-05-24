Jené Riley named executive director of Granite YMCA downtown branch

MANCHESTER, NH – Jené Riley joins the Granite YMCA downtown branch as its new Executive Director.

“Jené joins us from the state of Texas where she has served as the Executive Director of the YMCA of the Highland Lakes. She has more than 20 years of leadership experience and has been part of the YMCA family for over 15 years serving in various roles. We are thrilled to have her talent here in Manchester and we know she will be a great addition to our branch leadership team,” said Michele Sheppard, Interim President & CEO, The Granite YMCA.

Riley’s experience within the YMCA spans from 2007 to the present. She has held leadership positions in After School Care Coordination, Business Management, Membership and Youth Development Operations and most recently as Executive Director.

As the Executive Director of the YMCA of Downtown Manchester, a branch of The Granite YMCA, Riley will work closely with other community business leaders and government agencies to further promote healthy living for youth and families.

“In my experience, removing obstacles and creating an environment that is welcoming to everyone is the first step in creating a community wherein everyone grows and thrives,” Riley said. “I am honored to represent the YMCA of Downtown Manchester in our efforts to strengthen social integration, education, and health promotion for everyone.”