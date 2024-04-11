Friday’s weather: Cloudy, windy and warmer, high of 64

Today: Cloudy, windy, & warmer with periods of rain (.40″) this morning with a spot thunderstorm. High 64 Winds: S 15-25 mph (gusts to 40 mph)

Tonight: Partly cloudy, breezy, & mild. Low 46 (feel like 42) Winds: S 10-20 mph

Saturday: Cloudy with a few breaks of sunshine, windy, and cooler with a passing shower or two. High 55 (feel like 48) Winds: WSW 10-20+ mph

Saturday night: Breezy with some clearing late. Low 42 (feel like 35) Winds: W 10-20 mph

Sunday: Morning sun & milder with afternoon clouds with a few showers by evening & breezy. High 62 Winds: W 10-15 mph Sunday night: Cloudy with evening showers. Low 46 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Monday: Some sun, breezy, and warm. High 70 Winds: NW 10-15+ mph

Monday night: Mainly clear and mild. Low 46 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Warm with a mix of sun & clouds. High 74 Winds: NW 5-15+ mph

Tuesday night: Becoming cloudy with showers late. Low 47 Winds: Light & Variable