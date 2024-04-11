Friday’s weather: Cloudy, windy and warmer, high of 64

Friday’s Weather

Periods of rain with a spot thunderstorm this morning. Windy, warmer, and cloudy during the afternoon with a high of 64.

5-Day Outlook, April 12-April 16

Today: Cloudy, windy, & warmer with periods of rain (.40″) this morning with a spot thunderstorm. High 64 Winds: S 15-25 mph (gusts to 40 mph)
Tonight: Partly cloudy, breezy, & mild. Low 46 (feel like 42) Winds: S 10-20 mph
Saturday: Cloudy with a few breaks of sunshine, windy, and cooler with a passing shower or two. High 55 (feel like 48) Winds: WSW 10-20+ mph
Saturday night: Breezy with some clearing late. Low 42 (feel like 35) Winds: W 10-20 mph
Sunday: Morning sun & milder with afternoon clouds with a few showers by evening & breezy. High 62 Winds: W 10-15 mph Sunday night: Cloudy with evening showers. Low 46 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Monday: Some sun, breezy, and warm. High 70 Winds: NW 10-15+ mph
Monday night: Mainly clear and mild. Low 46 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Warm with a mix of sun & clouds. High 74 Winds: NW 5-15+ mph
Tuesday night: Becoming cloudy with showers late. Low 47 Winds: Light & Variable

Cold water safety in Spring.

In these conditions, wearing a life jacket will help you stay afloat until help arrives.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The Boston Marathon on Monday a mix of sun & clouds with a high of 66; a great day for baseball, but warm for the marathon.

Screenshot 2023 04 17 at 10.25.03 PMHiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 40 to 50 mph with gusts up to 100 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 70 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

