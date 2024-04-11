Friday’s weather: Cloudy, windy and warmer, high of 64

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
Friday’s Weather
Cold water safety in Spring.
In these conditions, wearing a life jacket will help you stay afloat until help arrives.
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather
Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 40 to 50 mph with gusts up to 100 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 70 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
