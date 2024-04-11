VIP’s are V. I. P. at Ink Link News Arts and Culture

Virtual InkLink Patrons are Very Important People at InkLink News Arts and Culture.

When Carol gave away a pair of tickets to Penelope to a Virtual Ink Link Patron who couldn’t attend the event, the response we got started a cascade of conversations around the arts.

Meet our VIP’s

Meet June Judge. She is one Manchester ink Link’s earliest subscribers who signed up to financial support this daily digital local news source as a Virtual InkLink Patron (VIP).

When she wrote in about her disappointment in not being able to attend, we gave away those tickets to a different thrilled recipient but also reached out to Symphony New Hampshire to see if we could make June’s day.

With the support of Symphony New Hampshire, we were able to present June Judge and her daughter with a pair of tickets to the final show of the 2023-2024, 100th anniversary season. The music of John Williams.

June had never won anything like this before and Carol had never met June in person, so it fell to me to arrange this in-person, real time meeting from across the internet.

The ladies had a most delightful conversation while June’s daughter, Katie, and I looked on. If there ever was a perfect “Meet the Publisher” moment, this one was right there.

They touched on a wide range of topics from shared experiences raising four kids, each, to a serious regard for astrology influencing how closely their children’s personalities matched up to the expected traits of Leo, Sagittarius, Taurus, to name the most active ones.

Carol Robidoux and the Ink Link take a deep and respectful approach to the supporters. Always fun for a publisher crawl or other meetup -but not everyone’s cup of tea. Different sort with shows this year.

Power of VIP

Ink Link VIP’s make a difference in the quantity and variety of reporting that can take place with just three full time employees but backed by a squad of ready-to-help freelancers.

Join our Virtual Ink Link Patron community. Your financial support helps make a difference. You can now choose from Nashua or Manchester locations but all the benefits are available regardless of geography.

Activate your VIP membership

Ready to activate your VIP Membership? Member benefits include exclusive discounts at various neighborhood businesses + a free Ink Link T-shirt, monthly member raffles and invites to fun-filled News & Brews socials with the publisher!