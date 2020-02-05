Free weekly acupuncture clinic for treatment of dry eye and dry mouth

MANCHESTER, NH — Manchester Acupuncture Studio (MAS) located at the East Side Plaza, now offers a free clinic every Tuesday and Wednesday morning for the treatment of chronic dry-eyes and dry-mouth. Appointments are kindly required.

Chronic dry eye (xerostomia) and dry mouth are experienced by millions of Americans. It is especially common after treatment for upper-body cancers. Acupuncture — the insertion of hair-thin needles most commonly at the arms, legs and ears — is a safe and reliable treatment option for a broad array of health challenges for people of all ages.

MAS has over 60 years of collective clinical experience, having provided over 250,000 individual acupuncture treatments over 13 years in operation.

Manchester Acupuncture Studio is located at 895 Hanover St. Contact Andy Wegman, admin@ manchesteracupuncturestudio. org or call 603-669-0808 for an appointment.