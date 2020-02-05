March 6-8: ‘Moments – A Song Cycle’ kicks off Dive In Productions 2020 season

NEWMARKET, NH — Dive In Productions is pleased to announce its cast for Nathan Schwartzberg‘s “Moments – a Song Cycle,” officially kicking off the company’s 2020 season.

“Moments” is a collection of songs written by Schwartzberg that asks us to consider the times we are asked to make choices and reflect on those moments we chose to stay still.

Schwarztberg began writing Moments in 2013, and it was produced by Dive In Productions in 2015. With new songs and compositions added to this iteration, Schwartzberg described his collaboration with Dive In as being “nothing short of wonderful. They have seen this project come from a workshop-concert in a small room at Emerson College to a fully realized production. I am so grateful and lucky to be working with such a talented, driven and dedicated team of creators.”

“Moments” is directed by Trevor Gatcomb and Aly Aramento, with Musical Direction by Tim Goss, and Stage Management by Sara Martin. Gatcomb and Aramento first joined the Dive In community as performers, appearing in Pasek and Paul’s Dogfight and the original musical Some Holiday during the 2019 season.

“Moments” pulls from a variety of genres and each tells a unique story of one individual’s pivotal “moment.” The music, Aramento said, “is beautiful, written by a great friend of mine, and I can’t wait for everyone to experience it. The talent we have in this cast is ridiculous and I’m honored to help bring it to life!”

As for working with Dive In, Gatcomb said, “it’s such an awesome process, everyone cares so much about what they do, and Aly and I feel so supported. I am excited to work with a great blend of newcomers and past Dive In members.”

Moments cast includes Jordan Formichelli, Joel Michael King, Kelsey Rae Marot, Christian Maurice, Maggie O’Neill, and David Reichert.

Behind the scenes, Dive In’s Executive Director Marina Altschiller, along with Artistic Director Jordan Formichelli, will be collaborating with new Dive In team members, Justin Scarelli and Meghan Flynn as the Marketing/Promotions Director and Technical Director, respectively.

“We’re so thrilled to have Justin and Meghan join the team! Their skill sets have lifted up the level of production we are able to put on and we can’t wait to continue our work together.”

“Moments” runs at Newmarket Millspace in Newmarket March 6-7 at 8 p.m. and March 7-8 at 3 p.m. More information and opportunities to purchase tickets at diveinproductions.com.

ABOUT DIVE IN PRODUCTIONS

Dive In Productions is a learning-based company that focuses on giving everyone, no matter their level of experience, a chance to learn and grow in the theatre community. The company encourages people to “Dive In” and take a chance at something new!

ABOUT NEWMARKET MILLSPACE

Newmarket Millspace is a vibrant civic space in Newmarket, New Hampshire dedicated to creative and cultural exploration and experimentation. Its offerings of roundtable discussions, workshops, panel sessions, lectures, visual and audio gallery installations, film festivals, historic engagement, musical performances, education, and live theater reflect the cultural and artistic interests of the residents and nonprofit and business organizations of the local community. Newmarket Millspace is located at 55 Main St., Suite #311,Newmarket, NH (map)