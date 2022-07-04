Fourth of July weather: Plenty of sunshine, high of 85

The Great Outdoors Weather Report

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Mostly sunny in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. Highs around 60…except in the lower 50s at elevations above 5,000 feet. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. At elevations above 5,000 feet, northwest winds around 50 mph decreasing to around 40 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values are around 20 in the morning.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-60s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

Beach Forecast

UV Index: Very high.

Weather: Less humid with partial sunshine.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High temperature: Around 80.

Winds: West winds around 5 mph, becoming south 10-15+ mph in the afternoon.

Surf height: Around 2 feet.

Water temperature: 62 degrees.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: Low 0.4 feet (MLLW) 09:55 AM. High 7.8 feet (MLLW) 03:56 PM.

Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee