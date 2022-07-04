Fourth of July weather: Plenty of sunshine, high of 85

Monday’s Weather

High pressure will remain in control of our weather for Independence Day with plenty of sunshine, low humidity, and seasonably warm temperatures.

5-Day Outlook July 4-July 8

Independence Day: Mostly sunny and nice. High 85 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy & comfortable (good viewing conditions for fireworks). Low 63 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Some sun & clouds with more humidity. High 87 Winds: SW 15-20+ mph
Tuesday night: Humid with showers and thunderstorms Low 66 Winds: SW 10-20 mph
Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny and turning less humid. High 83 Winds: NNW 10-15 mph
Wednesday night: Mainly clear. Low 59 Winds: N 5-10 mph
Thursday: Mix of sun & clouds. High 84 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Partly cloudy. Low 62 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Friday: Mostly cloudy with afternoon thunderstorms. High 82 Winds: Light & Variable
Friday night: Few showers and more humid. Low 63 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The first full week of July has no 90-degree heat.

The Great Outdoors Weather Report

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Mostly sunny in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. Highs around 60…except in the lower 50s at elevations above 5,000 feet. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. At elevations above 5,000 feet, northwest winds around 50 mph decreasing to around 40 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values are around 20 in the morning.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-60s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

Beach Forecast

UV Index: Very high.

Weather: Less humid with partial sunshine.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High temperature: Around 80.

Winds: West winds around 5 mph, becoming south 10-15+ mph in the afternoon.

Surf height: Around 2 feet.

Water temperature: 62 degrees.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: Low 0.4 feet (MLLW) 09:55 AM. High 7.8 feet (MLLW) 03:56 PM.

Lake Winnipesaukee

Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee

West winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Waves around 2 feet. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. Water temperature 69 degrees.

