Fisher Cats leave Maine with late collapse

PORTLAND, MAINE – The New Hampshire Fisher Cats won’t have much time to dwell on their Sunday night collapse, falling 4-2 at the hands of the Portland Sea Dogs.

New Hampshire’s bullpen went into the bottom of the seventh with a 2-0 lead before a nine-man rally put the Sea Dogs up 3-2, adding another run in the eighth for good measure.

Cam Eden had two hits, both of them doubles, marking the third time in the series he recorded a pair of hits, putting him at .357 so far for the month of July.

New Hampshire pitchers allowed just five hits, with Thomas Ruwe on the hook for two of them and three walks during the seventh-inning implosion. He was on the hook for his second Eastern League loss of the year and first blown save.

The Fisher Cats return to Manchester on Monday for a 7:05 p.m. start against the Hartford Yard Goats, the only Monday contest of the 2022 season.