Fisher Cats leave Maine with late collapse

Sunday, July 3, 2022 Andrew Sylvia NH Fisher Cats, Sports 0
Sunday, July 3, 2022 Andrew Sylvia NH Fisher Cats, Sports 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Cam Eden. Photo/Andrew Sylvia

PORTLAND, MAINE – The New Hampshire Fisher Cats won’t have much time to dwell on their Sunday night collapse, falling 4-2 at the hands of the Portland Sea Dogs.

New Hampshire’s bullpen went into the bottom of the seventh with a 2-0 lead before a nine-man rally put the Sea Dogs up 3-2, adding another run in the eighth for good measure.

Cam Eden had two hits, both of them doubles, marking the third time in the series he recorded a pair of hits, putting him at .357 so far for the month of July.

New Hampshire pitchers allowed just five hits, with Thomas Ruwe on the hook for two of them and three walks during the seventh-inning implosion. He was on the hook for his second Eastern League loss of the year and first blown save.

The Fisher Cats return to Manchester on Monday for a 7:05 p.m. start against the Hartford Yard Goats, the only Monday contest of the 2022 season.

About this Author

andrewsylvia

Andrew Sylvia

Assistant EditorManchester Ink Link

Born and raised in the Granite State, Andrew Sylvia has written approximately 10,000 pieces over his career for outlets across Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont. On top of that, he's a licensed notary and licensed to sell property, casualty and life insurance, he's been a USSF trained youth soccer and futsal referee for the past six years and he can name over 60 national flags in under 60 seconds according to that flag game app he has on his phone, which makes sense because he also has a bachelor's degree in geography (like Michael Jordan). He can also type over 100 words a minute on a good day.

PhoneEmail
TwitterLinkedIn

See all of this author's posts