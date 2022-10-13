Flood Watch in effect through Saturday – clear your storm drains

CONCORD, NH – The National Weather Service in Gray, Maine, issued a Flood Watch for most of New Hampshire from Thursday evening through Saturday morning. Parts of Belknap, Carroll, Cheshire, Coos, Grafton, Hillsborough, Merrimack, Strafford and Sullivan counties could see as much as three-inches of heavy localized rainfall.

A Flood Watch means flooding is possible and everyone in the watch area should be prepared. A Flood Warning means flooding is imminent or already occurring and everyone in the warning area should take action and seek higher ground immediately.

The New Hampshire Department of Safety’s Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (HSEM) urges residents and visitors to be prepared before flooding occurs.

“As the busy fall tourism and leaf-peeping season continues, residents and visitors need to pay attention to local weather forecasts,” said HSEM Director Robert Buxton. “If flooding occurs, know what to do to keep you and your family safe. At your home, clear leaves and other debris from gutters and drains. If you are visiting an unfamiliar area, make sure you know where there is high ground. Most flood deaths happen in vehicles so you should never drive through flooded roadways.”

Campers staying at sites along rivers and streams, and campgrounds in low-lying parts across the watch area are strongly encouraged to know what to do if evacuation is needed. In the event a Flood Warning is issued, campers should have a way to be aware of changing conditions and be prepared to evacuate to higher ground immediately.

Floods are one of the most common hazards in the U.S. and impact New Hampshire annually.

Buxton offers the following safety tips:

If flooding occurs get to higher ground immediately.

Listen to a NOAA Weather Radio for critical updates from the National Weather Service.

Just 6 inches of moving water can knock you down, and 1 foot of water can sweep your vehicle away. Use a stick to check the firmness of the ground in front of you.

If you must evacuate, secure your home, including disconnecting electrical appliances.

If floodwaters rise around your car but the water is not moving, abandon the car and move to higher ground. Do not leave the car and enter moving water. Just 6 inches of water can reach the bottom of most passenger cars causing loss of control and possible stalling.

Avoid floodwaters as they may be contaminated by oil, gasoline, or raw sewage. Water may also be electrically charged from underground or downed power lines.

If driving in a vehicle, remember the saying, “turn around, don’t drown.”

Learn more about flood safety at ReadyNH.gov.

NOTE: The National Weather Service issues a Flood Watch when conditions are favorable for flooding. It does not mean that flooding will occur, but it is possible.