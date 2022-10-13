AG: ‘Person of Interest’ in connection with murder of Concord couple arrested in Vermont

Thursday, October 13, 2022 NH Attorney General Civics, Police & Fire 0

Djeswende and Steve Reid of Concord were found dead on April 21 near the Broken Ground Trails in Concord. Both suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Image provided by the NH Attorney General’s office

CONCORD, NH – On October 12, 2022, law enforcement authorities from the Concord Police Department, Vermont State Police, and the South Burlington Police Department located and made contact with a person of interest in South Burlington, VT,  in the murders of concord couple Stephen and Djeswende Reid.

Logan Clegg, named by authorities as a “person of interest” in the homicides of a Concord couple, has been arrested on an unrelated warrant in South Burlington, Vt.

South Burlington, Vt., police identified the person of interest as Logan Clegg, 26, who is homeless.

Clegg was located at the South Burlington Public Library where he was taken into custody Wednesday without incident on a warrant from Utah. He was taken to the Northwest State Correctional Facility and was to be arraigned Thursday morning.

The contact was the result of significant investigative efforts by the Concord Police Department and was done in coordination with its law enforcement partners.

No one has been arrested and charged in connection with the homicides. The person of interest was taken into custody on an unrelated warrant out of Utah.

The investigation is ongoing and additional information will be released as it becomes available, while protecting the integrity of the investigation.

 

