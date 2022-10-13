Brewery + Worker Bees = weekend brewfest that funds solutions for disabled veterans in need

GOFFSTOWN, NH –The Worker Bee Fund is a 501(c)(3) organization based out of Goffstown founded by Brian Hansen, with one goal in mind: to support disabled veterans whose homes are in need of repair, which helps to extend the time they’re able to age in their home.

To that end, they are holding a Brewfest Oct. 15 at Mountain Base Brewery – more on that below.

In 2018, Hansen started the Worker Bee Fund as a way to give his knowledge and expertise to individuals in a lower income bracket, and in particular the disabled veteran population in New Hampshire. Hansen has a passion for this type of work which has partly stemmed from his continued service on the Board of Directors for Families in Transition.

By trade, Hansen is a structural designer whose work has been benefiting those with higher incomes. Hansen identified a need in the Manchester community and took his expertise on building, construction and entrepreneurial skills to create the Worker Bee Fund, which has completed almost 35 projects to date ranging in a variety scopes and sizes.

Among the projects the Worker Bee Fund has completed, many have helped to make disabled veterans’ homes more comfortable with the construction of ADA-accessible kitchens, bathrooms, ramps, roofs and more. The organization is able to fund these projects from the support of Hansen’s relationships within the construction community, who provide knowledge, resources and labor for little cost.

Anyone is able to refer a disabled veteran to Hansen via email or through their website. The projects more often than not use fundraising to complete their goals, but recipients may also voluntarily provide nominal contributions. If you know of an individual who could benefit from the support of this organization within one hour of Manchester, connect with Hansen to see how the Worker Bee Fund can provide assistance.

This weekend’s brewfest at Mountain Base Brewery in Goffstown is set for Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m. You can visit The Worker Bee Fund’s website to find more info about the event and check out the list of more than a dozen breweries that will be in attendance. Along with brews, there will also be food trucks including Squaloo’s BBQ and The Sleazy Vegan, and live music from aspiring musicians from Nashua.

So far, 200 tickets have been sold for this event, and you can purchase your tickets here for $25 ahead of time, or $30 at the door. All proceeds from the Brewfest will support the Worker Bee Fund to continue to provide services to the disabled veteran community.

For those interested in supporting the organization beyond the Brewfest, you can donate to the Worker Bee Fund on their website. Every dollar donated is matched by a private benefactor.

The Worker Bee Fund is also working on organizing a day of concerts at The Rex Theatre in Manchester in December, according to their website. Details are still being worked out, but 100 percent of funds raised will go to fixing up houses for disabled veterans. Make sure to keep an eye on their website for what’s to come!