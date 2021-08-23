Fisher Cats’ Young earns player of the week honors

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Monday, New Hampshire Fisher Cats outfielder Chavez Young was named as Double-A Northeast Player of the Week for the Period of Aug. 16 to 22.

Young, a native of Freeport, Bahamas, hit .476 with three home runs, three doubles, nine RBI, and a remarkable 1.524 OPS in five games in the Fisher Cats’ series against the Hartford Yard Goats last week.

Young opened the series with four-straight multi-hit games, including three-hit nights on Tuesday and Friday. He powered New Hampshire to a 12-0 win on Tuesday with a 3-for-5 effort including a homer and four runs batted in.

Up until Saturday’s 0-for-4 performance, he had accumulated a nine-game hit streak that saw his batting average climb from .242 to .270. Between Saturday and his last hitless game, another 0-for-4 appearance against the Yard Goats that happened at home on Aug. 8, Young also saw his slugging percentage climb 70 points, with a .313/.366/.430 slash line so far during the month of August.

Young was drafted by the Blue Jays in the 39th round out of Faith Baptist Christian Academy in Ludowici, GA in 2016. Now in his first Double-A season at age 24, Young entered the year ranked among the Top 30 prospects in the Blue Jays organization according to MLB.com.

This is New Hampshire’s third Player of the Week honor in 2021, including catcher Gabriel Moreno and infielder Vinny Capra.