Capra named Double-A Northeast Player of the Week

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Monday, New Hampshire Fisher Cats third baseman Vinny Capra was named Double-A Northeast League Player of the Week for the period of July 12 to 18.

In their series against the Hartford Yard Goats last week, Capra hit .455 (8-for-22) with two home runs, three doubles, two triples, nine RBI and a 1,584 OPS.

Capra drove in all nine of those runs during the first two games of the series, including a 4-for-5 day on Tuesday, echoing his four-hit performance on June 19.

He’s now hitting .372 on the year, trailing only injured teammate Gabriel Moreno (.373) and Erie’s Jacob Robson (.424) among qualified batters.

Through 40 games, The Blue Jays’ 20th round pick (2018) out of the University of Richmond is also has a career-high six home runs, along with 10 doubles, four triples, and a 1.093 OPS.

This is New Hampshire’s second Player of the Week honor in 2021, as Capra joins catcher Gabriel Moreno as the only other Fisher Cat to receive the award this year.