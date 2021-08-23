Suspect in hotel double-murder held without bail, court affidavits sealed

MANCHESTER, NH – A New Jersey man, accused of killing two men Saturday at a Bedford hotel, waived arraignment Monday in Hillsborough County Superior Court Northern District on multiple felony charges, including two counts of second-degree murder.

Theodore L. Luckey, 42, of 4026 Avenue Apt. 20, Asbury, N.J., is charged in connection with the machete attack on one man and the suffocation of a second man in a double homicide that took place Saturday about 7 p.m. at the Country Inn and Suites hotel in Bedford.

The two men were identified Monday as Nathan Cashman, 28, of Manchester, found dead in the lobby area of the hotel, and David Hanford, 60, of Seaside Heights, NJ, found deceased in one of the hotel guest rooms.

Deputy Chief Medical Examiner Mitchell Weinberg conducted autopsies on Mr. Cashman and Mr. Hanford. Dr. Weinberg has determined that Mr. Cashman’s cause of death was multiple chop wounds of the head, neck and body. Dr. Weinberg concluded that the manner of Mr. Cashman death is homicide. Dr. Weinberg also determined that Mr. Hanford’s cause of death was ligature strangulation and the manner of his death is homicide.

According to criminal complaints on file in Hillsborough County Superior Court Northern District, Luckey is accused of recklessly causing the death of Nathan Cashman by inflicting multiple incise wounds to him with a machete-type knife.

The other second-degree murder charge accuses him of recklessly causing the death of David Hanford by suffocating him.

Luckey also was arrested on three counts of being a convicted felon in possession of a pistol, a machete-type knife and metallic knuckles.

“Based upon the information gathered so far, this incident appears to be contained and the individuals involved have been identified,” the attorney general’s office said in an earlier news release. “At this time, there is no reason to believe that there is a threat to the public.”

Affidavits in the case, which would detail what happened at the hotel, were sealed by the court.

Luckey is being represented by Attorney Robin Melone.

He is being held without bail in the Valley Street jail pending a bail hearing.

