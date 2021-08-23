Fisher Cats earn series win thanks to strong pitching, strong hitting, strong defense and strong rain

It’s Aug. 23, 2021. Here’s what’s been going on lately with the New Hampshire Fisher Cats.

Series Recap

Tuesday, Aug. 17 – New Hampshire 12, Hartford 0

Wednesday, Aug. 18 – New Hampshire 3, Hartford 2

Thursday, Aug. 19 – New Hampshire 3, Hartford 2

Friday, Aug. 20 – Hartford 5, New Hampshire 3

Saturday, Aug. 21 – Hartford 8, New Hampshire 5

Sunday. Aug. 22 – New Hampshire at Harford (cancelled, rain)

The Fisher Cats left Connecticut with a series win over the Hartford Yard Goats, a series win clinched by a rainout on Sunday from the impact of Hurricane/Tropical Depression Henri.

New Hampshire Fisher Cats Manager Cesar Martin was pleased with the outcome of the series, especially the pitching and defense, stating that Saturday’s contest could have been a win if not for some struggles by Reilly Hovis and Friday’s game could have ended differently given Double-A Northeast Player of the Week Chavez Young’s 3-for-4, three RBI performance.

Martin also praised Maximo Castillo for the gem he submitted on Wednesday, giving up just four hits and a pair of walks in his seven-inning start.

“Lately he’s been pitching with a lot of consistency,” said Martin on Castillo. “He’s always been good, but recently he’s gotten his velocity back and that has made his secondary pitches better.

Tomorrow, the Fisher Cats return to Manchester to kick off a six-game series against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, their final series against Binghamton this season. They’ll hope to improve on their last series against Binghamton, where they dropped four out of five games to the Rumble Ponies.

New Hampshire now stands at 44-47, 11.5 games behind the Bowie Bay Sox, current holder of the final playoff spot in the Double-A Northeast with 27 games left to go.

After Binghamton, the Fisher Cats will welcome the Portland Sea Dogs for the final time this year before heading to Reading and then hosting Harrisburg to complete the regular season.

Fisher Cats of the Week

#1. Chavez Young: Being named Double-A Northeast Player of the Week is more than enough to earn a spot as a Fisher Cat of the Week (see link above.)

#2. Maximo Castillo: Again, see above.

#3. Chris Bec: Bec’s submission onto the list came from two moments – his grand slam on Saturday and a pickoff in the bottom of the ninth that erased what could have been the tying run given a double just two at-bats later.