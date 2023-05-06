Fisher Cats record first shutout since last July

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The New Hampshire Fisher Cats recorded their first shutout since last July on Friday night, defeating the Harrisburg Senators, 3-0.

Adam Kloffenstein scattered seven hits over his six-inning start for the ‘Cats, striking out eight Senators, with Adrian Hernandez and Jimmy Burnette contributing three more strikeouts each in their relief efforts for New Hampshire.

Kloffenstein climbs to 2-2 on the year with the win, Hernandez earned his first hold of the season and Burnette recorded his fifth save of the year. Burnette’s save puts him in a tie for second place in that category in the Eastern League, trailing only Akron’s Cade Smith, who has seven saves as of Friday night.

Will Robertson hit a two-run homer in the fourth to ultimately give the Fisher Cats all the offense they’d need. Robertson brought home Zach Britton on that blast, with Britton scoring the other run of the evening on a wild pitch in the sixth.

New Hampshire only recorded three hits on the night, with Britton accounting posting a double and a single in addition to Robertson’s dinger.

The Fisher Cats climb to 11-13 on the year with the win. They play Harrisburg again on Saturday with Sem Robberse (0-2, 4.56 ERA) taking the point at 4:05 p.m. against Senator southpaw Alex Troop (2-1, 4.42 ERA).