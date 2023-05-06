Saturday’s weather: Warmer with a mix of sun and clouds, high of 71

Friday, May 5, 2023 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Weather Watch Video

Saturday’s Weather

Today high pressure builds west of New England, yielding a dry and warm northwest flow for the weekend with highs on both days in the lower 70s.


5-Day Forecast May 6-10

Today: Warmer with some sun & clouds. High 71 Winds: NW 10-15 mph

Tonight: Mainly clear & mild. Low 51 Winds: Light & Variable

Sunday: Sunshine with some high clouds & nice. High 71 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph

Sunday night: Partly cloudy & mild. Low 51 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Monday: Mostly sunny, breezy, & nice. High 73 Winds: NW 10-15+ mph

Monday night: Mainly clear. Low 48 Winds: N 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Cooler with some sun & clouds. High 64 Winds: NE 5-10 mph

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 45 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Mostly sunny & nice. High 68 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph

Wednesday night: Clear. Low 46 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

A nice stretch of dry weather all of next week. The high temperature most of next week will be at or above the normal high of the upper 60s.

Hiking Report

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire: Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the lower 50s… except in the mid-40s at elevations above 5000 feet. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph… except northwest 25 to 35 mph at elevations above 5000 feet. Wind chill values are as low as 6 above in the morning.
The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire: Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill values are around 20 in the morning.

