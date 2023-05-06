Saturday’s weather: Warmer with a mix of sun and clouds, high of 71

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire: Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the lower 50s… except in the mid-40s at elevations above 5000 feet. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph… except northwest 25 to 35 mph at elevations above 5000 feet. Wind chill values are as low as 6 above in the morning.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire: Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill values are around 20 in the morning.