Saturday’s weather: Warmer with a mix of sun and clouds, high of 71

Weather Watch Video
Saturday’s Weather
5-Day Forecast May 6-10
Today: Warmer with some sun & clouds. High 71 Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Tonight: Mainly clear & mild. Low 51 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday: Sunshine with some high clouds & nice. High 71 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph
Sunday night: Partly cloudy & mild. Low 51 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Monday: Mostly sunny, breezy, & nice. High 73 Winds: NW 10-15+ mph
Monday night: Mainly clear. Low 48 Winds: N 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Cooler with some sun & clouds. High 64 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 45 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Mostly sunny & nice. High 68 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Clear. Low 46 Winds: Light & Variable
