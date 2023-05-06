Jury to determine if man they found guilty in stabbing of 3 city cops is insane

MANCHESTER, NH –A city man was found guilty of attempting to murder one police officer and guilty of first-degree assault in the stabbing of two others when they were trying to arrest him more than three years ago.

Akwasi Owusu, 21, of 6 Ahern St., was charged with three counts each of attempted murder and first-degree assault in the Feb. 4, 2020 stabbing of officers Brendan Langton, Olivia LaCroix and Kevin Shields. Langton was stabbed in the side, below the arm, and was the most seriously injured when a lung partially collapsed. He was out of work for two months while recovering from the injury.

LaCroix also suffered a stab wound to the side while Shields had a slash wound across his forehead that required three stitches to close.

The officers managed to take Owusu into custody without injuring him, police said.

On May 9 a second trial will begin in Hillsborough County Superior Court Northern District to determine if Owusu is not guilty by reason of insanity.

Owusu was 18 years old when the stabbings took place. Prior to trial, he was committed to the New Hampshire State Hospital but later was released under the care of the Mental Health Center of Greater Manchester.

The state maintained Owusu laid in wait with a knife in his hand, hidden under bed coverings, when officers went into his bedroom to arrest him.

“It was his design to strike them and kill them,” Assistant Hillsborough County Attorney Jonathan Raiche told a jury in his opening statement. “When you stab somebody in the chest, that’s an attempt to bring about murder.”

Luckily, he said, nobody died.

Public Defender Thomas Stonitsch maintained Owusu never tried to kill anyone. Prior to giving his opening statement, Stonitsch played a video of the incident recorded on the body-worn camera of Officer Kevin Shields.

“Those police officers charged into Akwasi’s bedroom,” he said in his opening statement. “He just reacted.”

Stonitsch said Owusu never threatened the officers nor did he assault any of them. He said it was the officers who had time on their side but, annoyed, escalated the situation. One had his gun drawn, another a stun gun at the ready before entering the bedroom.

Police went to Owusu’s home after receiving a 911 call from his siblings. He had allegedly attacked his sister, hit his brother in the face and damaged his brother’s car.

Days earlier, he allegedly had choked his sister.

When officers arrived at the Ahern Street address that afternoon, they tried to get Owusu to come outside when he popped his head outside his second-floor bedroom window.

When he refused, with his sister’s permission and after backup arrived to ensure Owusu could not escape, they entered the residence and headed up the darkened, narrow stairwell. They looked in the bedroom and saw Owusu lying on a mattress on the floor, his left hand by his side. When Owusu wouldn’t show his hands after being ordered twice to do so, Langton fired a stun gun.

“What happens next is chaotic madness,” Raiche said in his opening. The officers believe Owusu is hit. Shields reholstered his weapon.

However, Raiche said the stun gun did not get “neuro-muscular impact.” So, when the officers moved to take Owusu into custody, Raiche said, “in a flash Owusu leaps up” and stabs Langton and Lacroix. Lacroix doesn’t know she’s been stabbed; she thinks she was punched really hard.

Langton yells,” Oh, shit. Oh, fuck. I got stabbed.” Shields’ forehead is sliced although he initially believes the blood is that of one of his fellow officers.

The video, played for the jury, showed a darkened stairwell and bedroom. At times, the recording is just blank. As the incident plays out, a flash can be seen, apparently from the stun gun, a man is heard swearing and someone is also heard yelling “ow” several times.

The case has lingered in the courts for years, as Owusu has undergone mental health evaluations. For a time, he was committed to the state hospital but returned home to live with his sister. At the time of trial, he was working at a fast-food restaurant and abiding by a curfew.

Assistant County Attorney Mark Ryder was co-prosecutor.