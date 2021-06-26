Fisher Cats post seventh straight win

Bowie, MD – The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Blue Jays Double-A affiliate) rode four home runs — including two from 12th overall pick Jordan Groshans — to a 10-8 victory over the Bowie Baysox (Baltimore Orioles) for their seventh win in a row on Friday Night at Prince George’s Stadium.

Groshans finished 2-for-6 with a career-high 6 RBI, highlighted by a grand slam in the third inning and a two-run homer in the fifth. It was his first career multi-homer game.

LJ Talley went deep to lead off the second inning, lining his fourth of the season over the right-field wall. The Fisher Cats would score six in the third inning to extend their lead to 7-0, including the Groshans grand slam.

In the fourth, Otto Lopez hit his second home run of the year, pushing the lead to 8-0.

Groshans made it 10-0 in the fifth with a two-run blast, and New Hampshire’s bullpen did just enough to hold off a late Bowie charge.

The Baysox responded with a solo home run from Toby Welk in the fifth, before a two-run shot from Patrick Dorrian and a three-run homer from Kyle Stowers made it 10-6.

Fisher Cats starter Maximo Castillo (W, 5-1) went 5.2 innings, giving up four runs, all earned, on four hits with five strikeouts. He now leads the team with five wins this season. In relief, Marcus Reyes and Will McAffer held the Baysox to two runs apiece, while Brody Rodning retired the final out to secure the victory.