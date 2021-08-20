Woman killed after being struck by car, several arrested for ‘disorderly conduct’ in aftermath

MANCHESTER, NH – A woman was struck and killed while attempting to cross Valley Street Thursday night. In the aftermath, after police taped off the area, a crowd of neighbors and bystanders gathered, many of them becoming confrontational with police, resulting in arrests.

According to a police narrative, on August 19, 2021, at approximately 8:15 p.m., Manchester patrol officers responded to the intersection of Union and Valley streets for a report of an accident involving a motor vehicle and a pedestrian.

Upon arrival, Manchester Police learned that a vehicle had turned east onto Valley Street from Union Street and struck a 67-year-old woman from Manchester, who was attempting to cross Valley Street. The woman sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to the Elliot Hospital where she later succumbed to those injuries. The driver of the motor vehicle, who remained at the scene, was identified as a 22-year-old male from Bedford, NH.

The identity of the pedestrian and operator of the motor vehicle are being withheld by police at this time until proper next of kin notifications have been made.

As officers were investigating the crash, a large group of people formed. Police described the crowd as “acting belligerently, yelling profanities, and interfering with the investigation.” New Hampshire State Police were called in to give Manchester officers assistance with crowd control. Police gave “numerous lawful orders” and made efforts to deescalate the situation, but said that several members of the crowd continued to shout at police and “disobey orders” to stay back. As a result, several people were arrested.

Ahmed Abukar, 25, charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and breach of bail.

Jeremy Torres, 40, charged with disorderly conduct, criminal mischief and resisting arrest.

Two juveniles, ages 14 and 16, arrested for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

The accident remains under investigation by the Manchester Police Department Traffic Unit. Anyone with information regarding this crash should contact Manchester Police Department Traffic Unit at 603-668-8711.

Below, video footage by Jeffrey Hastings in the aftermath of the accident. Some language in this video may be offensive to some viewers.