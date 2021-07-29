Fisher Cats get two wins in Portland on Tuesday

Portland, ME – The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays) swept a doubleheader against the Portland Sea Dogs (Boston Red Sox), winning 6-1 and 3-2. The Fisher Cats improved to 33-37 on the season.

Game 1: Fisher Cats 6, Sea Dogs 1

Chavez Young (1-4, HR, RBI) and Nick Podkul (1-4, HR, 3 RBI) both homered as the Fisher Cats took game one by a final score of 6-1.

Nick Podkul opened the scoring in the third inning, delivering a three-run home run over the monster in left to make it 3-0 Fisher Cats. Otto Lopez added an RBI single in the fourth inning to extend the lead to 4-0.

The Sea Dogs scored their lone run in the bottom of the fourth, when a Chavez Young throwing error enabled Pedro Castellanos to score. Sea Dogs starter Frank German (L, 3-5) worked four innings, giving up four runs.

Fisher Cats starting pitcher Reilly Hovis (W, 1-1) delivered five strong innings, picking up his first win for the Fisher Cats in the process. Kyle Johnston (S, 3) delivered a six-out save in relief.

The Fisher Cats added insurance in the top of the seventh, as Chavez Young hit his fourth home run of the season to center field and Samad Taylor (2-4, RBI) lined a single to left field to bring home Otto Lopez to make it 6-1. Kyle Johnston then worked a hitless seventh inning to secure the win for New Hampshire.

Game 2: Fisher Cats 3, Sea Dogs 2

The Fisher Cats limited the Sea Dogs to just two hits, tying the season low for opponent hits, and savvy late baserunning led New Hampshire to victory in game two of the doubleheader.

In a scheduled bullpen game for the Fisher Cats, Connor Law (W, 1-0) worked a scoreless fifth inning in his first Double-A appearance since June 17. Graham Spraker (S, 1) recorded the final six outs, earning his first save of the season and striking out four of the six batters he faced.

The Fisher Cats scored twice in the top of the first. After Austin Martin (1-2) was hit by the first pitch of the game, Chavez Young (2-4, R, RBI) scalded a triple to right field to score Martin. Jordan Groshans (0-2) drove home Young on a sacrifice fly to make it 2-0 in the top of the first.

The Sea Dogs tied the game 2-2 in the second inning, as Fitz Stadler (ND) surrendered his first home run since May 23 to Ryan Fitzgerald. However, the Sea Dogs would not get a runner past first base after that, as Marcus Reyes (2.1 innings pitched, four strikeouts) quieted the Portland bats.

The Fisher Cats scored the winning run in the top of the sixth. Samad Taylor led off the inning with a double, before Kevin Vicuña advanced him to third. A Joan Martinez (L, 0-1) wild pitch enabled Taylor to score from third as the Fisher Cats took a 3-2 lead, which would become the final score.

The Fisher Cats will be back in action tomorrow night at 6 p.m. as Johnny Barbato takes the mound in Portland.