Live music July 29-Aug. 1: Who’s playing where in and around Manchester this weekend

This week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. If you know of something brewing on the live music scene, send it to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration.
THURSDAY, JULY 29
Bob Pratte / T-Bones Bedford / 6-8pm
Dave Zangri / Cactus Jacks Manchester / 6-8pm
Mugsy Duo / Derryfield Manchester / 6-9:30pm
MB Padfield / Stumble Inn Londonderry / 7-10pm
No Shoes Nation Band / LaBelle Winery Amherst / 7pm
FRIDAY, JULY 30
Pete Massa / The Hill Bar & Grill at McIntyre Manchester / 5:30-8:30pm
Karen Grenier / Backyard Brewery Manchester / 6pm
Marc Apostolides / Firefly Manchester / 6pm
Lost Dogs Review / Area 23 Concord / 8pm
Cashwood / Bonfire Manchester / 8pm
Blue Matter / Murphy’s Manchester / 9:30pm
SATURDAY, JULY 31
Ryan Williamson / Concord Craft Brewing / 4pm
The Garrett Partridge Acoustic Triune / 7-20-4 Lounge Londonderry / 5pm
Jennifer Mitchell / Village Trestle Goffstown / 6-9pm
Andrew Geano / The Foundry Manchester / 6pm
Rico Barr Jump ’n’ Jive / Sea Shell Stage Hampton / 7pm & 8:30pm
Chris Perkins / South Side Tavern Manchester / 8-11pm
SUNDAY, AUGUST 1
Dan Gabel & the Abletones / Stark Park Bandstand Manchester / 2pm
Alli Beaudry / Great North Aleworks Manchester / 2-4pm
Black Pudding Rovers / Auburn Tavern Deck / 2-5pm
Joe McDonald / K.C.’s Manchester / 3pm
The Wholly Rollers / Shaker Village Canterbury / 4pm
Always be sure to check a venue’s website or Facebook page for last minute changes.
The Palace Theatre
80 Hanover Street ~ www.palacetheatre.org (603)668-5588
Children’s Summer Series / Shows at 10am and 6:30pm / Tickets only $10
Beauty and the Beast / August 3-5
Rapunzel / August 10-12
SETH MEYERS (LIVE) / August 27 at 7pm
HOWIE MANDEL (LIVE) / OCTOBER 21 at 7:30pm
The Rex Theatre
23 Amherst Street ~ www.rextheatre.org (603)668-5588
Friday Night Comedy at The Rex: Lenny Clarke – July 30th & 31st at 7:30pm
Legendary Boston Comedian Lenny Clarke, tell his hilarious, ‘Stories from the Road” with host Greg Kretschmar from Greg and the Morning Buzz.
On The Day I Was Born Variety Show – August 1st at 7:00pm
FUUN Events Presents a Variety Show featuring Christopher Duffley, Houdana, KJB, and Kemp Harris.
The Majestic Theatre
880 Page Street ~ www.majestictheatre.net (603)669-7469
The Tale of Peter Rabbit (and Benjamin Bunny) – Wed. August 4th at 3pm and 6pm / Majestic Studio Theatre / Tickets only $5.00
Join The Majestic Teens for their 2021 Teen Touring Musical for two performances at The Majestic Studio Theatre (sponsored in part by Kiwanis of Manchester). Peter Rabbit, unlike sisters Flopsy, Mopsy, and Cottontail, is following the advice of his tummy (and his cousin Benjamin) versus the advice of his mother. Everyone (and we mean everyone!) knows that you stay out of Mr. McGregor’s garden, but Peter and Benjamin still venture into a world filled with excitement, adventure, and scrumptious vegetables! This sparkling musical adaptation of Potter’s wonderful story is filled with delightful tunes that will make everyone smile.
5th Annual Golf Tournament Fundraiser – August 19th / Candia Woods Golf Links
Golfer registration and Sponsorship opportunities still available. All proceeds benefit future Majestic Theatre programs.
- MUSIC: Community Band Concert / Thurs. July 29th / 6-8 pm – Join the Manchester Community Music School for a free concert at the Stark Park Bandstand in Manchester featuring their Summer Community Band.
- CAR SHOW: MV Military Vehicle Collectors Club / Weare Rally
- The Merrimack Valley Military Vehicle Collectors Club will hold its annual Weare Rally Thursday July 29th through Saturday, July 31st. The event includes vendors (including food vendors), demonstrations, military vehicle displays and more. More information at www.mvmvc.org
- TRIVIA: Jaws 21+ Trivia Night / Thursday, July 22, at 7pm
- Chunky’s in Manchester / Admission costs $5, which is a food voucher. www.chunkys.com
- MUSIC: Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) https://www.tupelomusichall.com – JONATHAN EDWARDS brings his iconic music to the Drive-In on Friday with folk hits like “Sunshine.” On Sunday, prepare for a big band experience with the Chicago Tribute BEGINNINGS.
- COMEDY: McCue’s Comedy Club at the Roundabout Diner (Portsmouth)
- Dan Crohn / Friday, July 30th / 8pm
- Corey Rodrigues / Saturday, July 31st / 8pm