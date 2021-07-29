Live music July 29-Aug. 1: Who’s playing where in and around Manchester this weekend

Wednesday, July 28, 2021

This week's round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals.

MB Padfield will perform July 29 at the Stumble Inn in Londonderry.

THURSDAY, JULY 29

Bob Pratte / T-Bones Bedford / 6-8pm

Dave Zangri / Cactus Jacks Manchester / 6-8pm

Mugsy Duo / Derryfield Manchester / 6-9:30pm

MB Padfield / Stumble Inn Londonderry / 7-10pm

No Shoes Nation Band / LaBelle Winery Amherst / 7pm

Cashwood will be playing at Bonfire Country Bar on July 30.

FRIDAY, JULY 30

Pete Massa / The Hill Bar & Grill at McIntyre Manchester / 5:30-8:30pm

Karen Grenier / Backyard Brewery Manchester / 6pm

Marc Apostolides / Firefly Manchester / 6pm

Lost Dogs Review / Area 23 Concord / 8pm

Cashwood / Bonfire Manchester / 8pm

Blue Matter / Murphy’s Manchester / 9:30pm

Catch the Garrett Partridge Acoustic Triune at 7-20-4 Lounge in Londonderry on July 31.

SATURDAY, JULY 31

Ryan Williamson / Concord Craft Brewing / 4pm

The Garrett Partridge Acoustic Triune / 7-20-4 Lounge Londonderry / 5pm

Jennifer Mitchell / Village Trestle Goffstown / 6-9pm

Andrew Geano / The Foundry Manchester / 6pm

Rico Barr Jump ’n’ Jive / Sea Shell Stage Hampton / 7pm & 8:30pm

Chris Perkins / South Side Tavern Manchester / 8-11pm

Spend your Sunday afternoon with song stylist Alli Beaudry at Great North Aleworks in Manchester.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 1

Dan Gabel & the Abletones / Stark Park Bandstand Manchester / 2pm

Alli Beaudry / Great North Aleworks Manchester / 2-4pm

Black Pudding Rovers / Auburn Tavern Deck / 2-5pm

Joe McDonald / K.C.’s Manchester / 3pm

The Wholly Rollers / Shaker Village Canterbury / 4pm

Always be sure to check a venue’s website or Facebook page for last minute changes.

The Palace Theatre

80 Hanover Street ~ www.palacetheatre.org (603)668-5588

Children’s Summer Series / Shows at 10am and 6:30pm / Tickets only $10

Beauty and the Beast / August 3-5

Rapunzel / August 10-12

SETH MEYERS (LIVE) / August 27 at 7pm

HOWIE MANDEL (LIVE) / OCTOBER 21 at 7:30pm

The Rex Theatre

23 Amherst Street ~ www.rextheatre.org (603)668-5588

Friday Night Comedy at The Rex: Lenny Clarke – July 30th & 31st at 7:30pm

Legendary Boston Comedian Lenny Clarke, tell his hilarious, ‘Stories from the Road” with host Greg Kretschmar from Greg and the Morning Buzz.

On The Day I Was Born Variety Show – August 1st at 7:00pm

FUUN Events Presents a Variety Show featuring Christopher Duffley, Houdana, KJB, and Kemp Harris.

The Majestic Theatre

880 Page Street ~ www.majestictheatre.net (603)669-7469

The Tale of Peter Rabbit (and Benjamin Bunny) – Wed. August 4th at 3pm and 6pm / Majestic Studio Theatre / Tickets only $5.00

Join The Majestic Teens for their 2021 Teen Touring Musical for two performances at The Majestic Studio Theatre (sponsored in part by Kiwanis of Manchester). Peter Rabbit, unlike sisters Flopsy, Mopsy, and Cottontail, is following the advice of his tummy (and his cousin Benjamin) versus the advice of his mother. Everyone (and we mean everyone!) knows that you stay out of Mr. McGregor’s garden, but Peter and Benjamin still venture into a world filled with excitement, adventure, and scrumptious vegetables! This sparkling musical adaptation of Potter’s wonderful story is filled with delightful tunes that will make everyone smile.

5th Annual Golf Tournament Fundraiser – August 19th / Candia Woods Golf Links

Golfer registration and Sponsorship opportunities still available. All proceeds benefit future Majestic Theatre programs.

Other Featured Events:

  • MUSIC: Community Band Concert / Thurs. July 29th / 6-8 pm – Join the Manchester Community Music School for a free concert at the Stark Park Bandstand in Manchester featuring their Summer Community Band.
  • CAR SHOW: MV Military Vehicle Collectors Club / Weare Rally
  • The Merrimack Valley Military Vehicle Collectors Club will hold its annual Weare Rally Thursday July 29th through Saturday, July 31st. The event includes vendors (including food vendors), demonstrations, military vehicle displays and more. More information at www.mvmvc.org
  • TRIVIA: Jaws 21+ Trivia Night / Thursday, July 22, at 7pm
  • Chunky’s in Manchester / Admission costs $5, which is a food voucher. www.chunkys.com
  • MUSIC: Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) https://www.tupelomusichall.com –  JONATHAN EDWARDS brings his iconic music to the Drive-In on Friday with folk hits like “Sunshine.” On Sunday, prepare for a big band experience with the Chicago Tribute BEGINNINGS.
  • COMEDY: McCue’s Comedy Club at the Roundabout Diner (Portsmouth)
    • Dan Crohn / Friday, July 30th / 8pm
    • Corey Rodrigues / Saturday, July 31st / 8pm