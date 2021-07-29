Live music July 29-Aug. 1: Who’s playing where in and around Manchester this weekend

80 Hanover Street ~ www.palacetheatre.org (603)668-5588

Children’s Summer Series / Shows at 10am and 6:30pm / Tickets only $10

Beauty and the Beast / August 3-5

Rapunzel / August 10-12

SETH MEYERS (LIVE) / August 27 at 7pm

HOWIE MANDEL (LIVE) / OCTOBER 21 at 7:30pm

The Rex Theatre

23 Amherst Street ~ www.rextheatre.org (603)668-5588

Friday Night Comedy at The Rex: Lenny Clarke – July 30th & 31st at 7:30pm

Legendary Boston Comedian Lenny Clarke, tell his hilarious, ‘Stories from the Road” with host Greg Kretschmar from Greg and the Morning Buzz.

On The Day I Was Born Variety Show – August 1st at 7:00pm

FUUN Events Presents a Variety Show featuring Christopher Duffley, Houdana, KJB, and Kemp Harris.

The Majestic Theatre

880 Page Street ~ www.majestictheatre.net (603)669-7469

The Tale of Peter Rabbit (and Benjamin Bunny) – Wed. August 4th at 3pm and 6pm / Majestic Studio Theatre / Tickets only $5.00

Join The Majestic Teens for their 2021 Teen Touring Musical for two performances at The Majestic Studio Theatre (sponsored in part by Kiwanis of Manchester). Peter Rabbit, unlike sisters Flopsy, Mopsy, and Cottontail, is following the advice of his tummy (and his cousin Benjamin) versus the advice of his mother. Everyone (and we mean everyone!) knows that you stay out of Mr. McGregor’s garden, but Peter and Benjamin still venture into a world filled with excitement, adventure, and scrumptious vegetables! This sparkling musical adaptation of Potter’s wonderful story is filled with delightful tunes that will make everyone smile.

5th Annual Golf Tournament Fundraiser – August 19th / Candia Woods Golf Links

Golfer registration and Sponsorship opportunities still available. All proceeds benefit future Majestic Theatre programs.