Fisher Cats get strong nights from Martin, Moreno, Logue and others

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The New Hampshire Fisher Cats evened up their series with the Portland Sea Dogs on Friday night thanks to a 12-4 victory.

After the Sea Dogs put a run on the board in the top of the first, New Hampshire quickly responded with two runs of their own in the bottom half of the first, building their lead to 9-1 by the end of the fourth. Although New Hampshire would give up single runs in the seventh, eighth and ninth innings, that early advantage would prove to be enough of a cushion to withstand the late slide.

New Hampshire starting pitcher Zach Logue (2-0) retired 16 of the last 17 batters he faced en route to the win, giving up just three hits and a walk while striking out six batters in a six-inning performance.

At the plate, New Hampshire struck a season-high 16 hits with an impressive five of them coming with runners in scoring position. Every New Hampshire batter had at least one hit, Austin Martin and Gabriel Moreno had three and L.J Talley, Samad Taylor and Reggie Pruitt had two.

Pruitt also collected his first home run of the year in the third, with Moreno and Gabriel grabbing doubles. Both of Talley’s hits were also doubles.

Game Five of the series is set for 6:35 p.m. on Saturday with Simeon Woods Richardon (1-0, 1.29 ERA) taking the mound for New Hampshire against Portland’s Frank German (0-2, 7.04 ERA).