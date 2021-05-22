School district announces graduation dates, times

High school graduations: As we approach the end of the school year, we continue to prepare for graduations. For all four high schools, we will have COVID-19 protocols in place. We are excited to announce that each graduate will be allowed six guests. Additionally, each ceremony will be broadcast live online.

We will send more information in the coming weeks, including ticketing information and COVID-19 protocols. As announced earlier this year, the graduation dates and locations are:

West High School: Saturday, June 12 at 11 a.m. at the West High field, across from the high school. Rain date is June 16 at 6 p.m.

Manchester School of Technology: Sunday, June 13 at 9 a.m. at NE Delta Dental Stadium. Rain date is June 26 at 9 a.m.

Memorial High School: Sunday, June 13 at 1 p.m. at NE Delta Dental Stadium. Rain date is June 26 at 1 p.m.

Central High School: Sunday, June 13 at 6 p.m. at NE Delta Dental Stadium. Rain date is June 26 at 6 p.m.

Vaccinations for 12 and older: Appointments are still available for our voluntary COVID-19 vaccination clinic for our students who are age 12 or older. This will be facilitated by the Health Department. The next clinic is tomorrow, Saturday, May 22.

Family members can also get vaccinated: Each family may schedule an appointment for up to two family members to the vaccination clinic who also wish to be vaccinated, one of whom must be a parent or guardian if the student is under age 18. Each person attending must schedule their own appointment. Please click here for more information.

New student registration: We are now accepting registrations for new students for this fall. If you need to register a new student, you can do so at https://www.mansd.org/for- families/register-a-student. This is a new online process, so on our website, you’ll find step-by-step instructions and information on what you’ll need to get started.

Returning Chromebooks: As the year draws to a close, borrowed Chromebooks must be returned. Preschool and high school seniors must return devices by Tuesday, June 1. All others must return devices by Friday, June 11.

Please follow this process: Place the Chromebook and charging cord in a clear plastic bag labeled with your student’s name, teacher, grade and school name. If the device is in need of repair, please also include a note with that information in the bag.

Food options: MSD no longer offers meal pickups for remote learners. Schools are able to work individually with families of remote learners that need continued assistance.

The following food options are available for families: