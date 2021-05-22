Weather: Hot and humid with an afternoon T-storm possible

Saturday, May 22, 2021Rick GordonRick Gordon's Weather Corner0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.

Saturday’s Weather

High pressure remains over the region with a southerly flow bringing humid & hot temperatures, with some spot thunderstorms later in the day.

Weather Outlook, May 21 – May 25

Today: More clouds than sun, hot and humid. A spot afternoon thunderstorm High 89 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy, warm & humid Low 65 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Sunday: Hazy sun, hot & humid, late-day thunderstorms High 89 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph

Sunday night: Partly cloudy & turning cooler & less humid Low 50 Winds: NNW10-15 mph

Monday: Not as warm with a mix of sun & clouds High 72 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph

Monday night: Clear Low 49 Winds: S 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Mix sun & clouds High 76 Winds: SW 10-20 mph

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy & mild Low 64 Winds: SW 10-15 mph

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, very warm & humid, late-day thunderstorm High 89 Winds: SW 10-15 mph

Wednesday night: Some clouds, mild & humid Low 63

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Getting back to normal early next week, before more heat by the middle of the week.

Beach forecast for Hampton & Rye

  • Weather Outlook: Lots of clouds with few sunny breaks, spot afternoon thunderstorm.
  • UV Index: Moderate.
  • Thunderstorm Potential: Low. Implies that there is little chance of thunderstorms.
  • High Temperature: Low 70s
  • Winds: S 5-10 mph
  • Surf Height: 4-6 feet
  • Water Temperature: 55 degrees – According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.
  • Rip Current Risk: Moderate.
  • Tides: Hampton Beach High 8.5 feet (MLLW) 08:02 AM. Low 0.2 feet (MLLW) 02:34.

Want to be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter?

Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!