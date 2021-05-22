Weather: Hot and humid with an afternoon T-storm possible

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.
Saturday’s Weather
High pressure remains over the region with a southerly flow bringing humid & hot temperatures, with some spot thunderstorms later in the day.
Weather Outlook, May 21 – May 25
Today: More clouds than sun, hot and humid. A spot afternoon thunderstorm High 89 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy, warm & humid Low 65 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Sunday: Hazy sun, hot & humid, late-day thunderstorms High 89 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph
Sunday night: Partly cloudy & turning cooler & less humid Low 50 Winds: NNW10-15 mph
Monday: Not as warm with a mix of sun & clouds High 72 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph
Monday night: Clear Low 49 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Mix sun & clouds High 76 Winds: SW 10-20 mph
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy & mild Low 64 Winds: SW 10-15 mph
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, very warm & humid, late-day thunderstorm High 89 Winds: SW 10-15 mph
Wednesday night: Some clouds, mild & humid Low 63
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Beach forecast for Hampton & Rye
- Weather Outlook: Lots of clouds with few sunny breaks, spot afternoon thunderstorm.
- UV Index: Moderate.
- Thunderstorm Potential: Low. Implies that there is little chance of thunderstorms.
- High Temperature: Low 70s
- Winds: S 5-10 mph
- Surf Height: 4-6 feet
- Water Temperature: 55 degrees – According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.
- Rip Current Risk: Moderate.
- Tides: Hampton Beach High 8.5 feet (MLLW) 08:02 AM. Low 0.2 feet (MLLW) 02:34.
Want to be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter?
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!