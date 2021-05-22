Weather: Hot and humid with an afternoon T-storm possible

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.

Saturday’s Weather

High pressure remains over the region with a southerly flow bringing humid & hot temperatures, with some spot thunderstorms later in the day.

Weather Outlook, May 21 – May 25

Today: More clouds than sun, hot and humid. A spot afternoon thunderstorm High 89 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph Tonight: Partly cloudy, warm & humid Low 65 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph Sunday: Hazy sun, hot & humid, late-day thunderstorms High 89 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph Sunday night: Partly cloudy & turning cooler & less humid Low 50 Winds: NNW10-15 mph Monday: Not as warm with a mix of sun & clouds High 72 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph Monday night: Clear Low 49 Winds: S 5-10 mph Tuesday: Mix sun & clouds High 76 Winds: SW 10-20 mph Tuesday night: Partly cloudy & mild Low 64 Winds: SW 10-15 mph Wednesday: Mostly sunny, very warm & humid, late-day thunderstorm High 89 Winds: SW 10-15 mph Wednesday night: Some clouds, mild & humid Low 63 Weather Patterns We’re Watching Getting back to normal early next week, before more heat by the middle of the week. Beach forecast for Hampton & Rye Weather Outlook : Lots of clouds with few sunny breaks, spot afternoon thunderstorm.

: Lots of clouds with few sunny breaks, spot afternoon thunderstorm. UV Index : Moderate.

: Moderate. Thunderstorm Potential : Low. Implies that there is little chance of thunderstorms.

: Low. Implies that there is little chance of thunderstorms. High Temperature : Low 70s

: Low 70s Winds : S 5-10 mph

: S 5-10 mph Surf Height : 4-6 feet

: 4-6 feet Water Temperature : 55 degrees – According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.

: 55 degrees – According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio. Rip Current Risk : Moderate.

: Moderate. Tides: Hampton Beach High 8.5 feet (MLLW) 08:02 AM. Low 0.2 feet (MLLW) 02:34. Want to be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter?