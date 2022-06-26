Fisher Cats get Saturday night walk-off against Altoona

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The New Hampshire Fisher Cats, the Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, scored two runs in the bottom of the ninth to rally past the Altoona Curve 6-5 Saturday night at Delta Dental Stadium.

New Hampshire (31-37) trailed 5-4 entering the ninth. Rafael Lantigua singled, Orelvis Martinez singled, and a pair of passed balls tied the game. Zac Cook singled to deep center to plate the winning run.

Altoona (32-36) opened a 3-0 lead in the top of the second when Brendt Citta launched his fourth home run of the season.

The Fisher Cats came back with a pair of runs in the bottom of the third inning. Chris Bec walked, and Sebastian Espino followed with a double. A Rafael Lantigua groundout scored one run and Martinez added an RBI single to cut the Curve lead to 3-2.

Altoona took a 4-2 lead in the fifth on an RBI double by Henry Davis, but Luis De Los Santos homered in New Hampshire’s sixth to make it 4-3. A single by Trevor Schwecke, a single by Cam Eden, and a double steal cut the lead to 5-4 in the eighth.

Sean Rackoski (4-0), the fifth New Hampshire pitcher, earned the win. The staff combined for 12 strikeouts in the win. Martinez and Lantigua each had three hits, part of a 13-hit attack for the Fisher Cats.

New Hampshire looks for a series win when the series with Altoona concludes on Sunday at 1:35 p.m. at Delta Dental Stadium.