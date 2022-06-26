Calling all Yellowbirds! 50th reunion of former employees + passengers of Boston-based Northeast Airlines

MANCHESTER, NH — It brought the first passenger air service to New England in the 1930s, played a crucial role in World War II, and in the 1960s transformed itself into the airline of the ‘Yellowbirds’ with pop art marketing promoting new service to Florida and the Caribbean.

It was Boston-based Northeast Airlines, which served New England (and later, the nation) from 1933 until the summer of 1972, when it became part of Delta Airlines.

Now, a half-century later, a ‘Return of the Yellowbirds’ gathering will take place in Manchester on Sunday, July 31. Organized by the Aviation Museum of NH, the event will bring together ex-employees, family members, passengers and fans of the airline, which is remembered for its catching “Yellowbird” jingle and eye-catching yellow and white livery.

“You still hear it today—people who worked for Northeast loved the airline. They thought of it as one big family,” said Jeff Rapsis, executive director of the Aviation Museum of N.H., whose father was a Northeast Airlines pilot in the 1950s and 1960s.

“This summer’s reunion is a chance for Northeast veterans, as well as family, friends and the airline’s many fans, to celebrate a special company, renew old friendships, and also carry the Yellowbird legacy into the future,” Rapsis said.

The event, which is open to all, takes place on Sunday, July 31 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton Downtown Manchester, 700 Elm St., Manchester, N.H. The event includes a gourmet dinner served buffet style, a display of historic artifacts and Northeast Airlines uniforms, the premiere of a new video honoring Northeast Airlines, and more.

Tickets are $75 per person, with all proceeds to benefit the Aviation Museum’s youth education programs. Tickets may be purchased by phone at (603) 669-4877 or online at www.aviationmuseumofnh.org. The event is sponsored by Delta Airlines, with major support from Manchester-Boston Regional Airport. For questions, please call the Aviation Museum at (603) 669-4820.

Special guests will include Lynda Valdez, a Delta Airlines flight attendant hired by Northeast Airlines in 1969 and who remains on active duty today, 53 years later. Also attending will be former Northeast pilots, flight attendants, mechanics, and other personnel, many of whom worked for Delta for decades after the merger.