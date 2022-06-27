Monday’s weather: Cloudy and humid with T-storms, high of 79

The Great Outdoors Weather Report

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits obscured. Showers in the morning. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s… except in the mid-50s at elevations above 5000 feet. West winds 20 to 30 mph. At elevations above 5,000 feet, west winds are around 45 mph decreasing to around 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits in and out of clouds. Showers in the morning. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

Beach Forecast

UV Index: Low.

Weather: Partly sunny until 1 p.m., then cloudy. Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Thunderstorm Potential: Low. This implies that there is little chance of thunderstorms.

High temperature: In the lower 70s.

Winds: South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Surf height: Around 3 feet.

Water temperature: 62 degrees.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: High 7.7 feet (MLLW) 11:24 AM. Low 1.4 feet (MLLW) 05:29 PM.

Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee