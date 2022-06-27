Monday’s weather: Cloudy and humid with T-storms, high of 79

Monday’s Weather

A cold front crosses New Hampshire today with showers and thunderstorms. The cloud cover and precipitation will keep temperatures much cooler than yesterday.

5-Day Outlook June 27-July 3

Today: Cloudy and humid; not as warm with showers & thunderstorms. High 79 Winds: SW 10-15 mph
Tonight: Early shower then clearing and less humid. Low 58 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Comfortable with clouds & sun. High 80 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Clear & comfortably cool. Low 56 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Mostly sunny & nice. High 84 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Mainly clear. Low 60 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Thursday: Mostly sunny & warm. High 87 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Mainly clear. Low 63 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Friday (July 1st): Some sun, hot, and more humid. High 95 Winds: SW 10-15 mph
Friday night: Partly cloudy, humid, and warm. Low 71 Winds: SSW 10-15 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The early outlook for the 4th of July: Some sun and humidity with highs in the mid-80s.

The Great Outdoors Weather Report

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits obscured. Showers in the morning. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s… except in the mid-50s at elevations above 5000 feet. West winds 20 to 30 mph. At elevations above 5,000 feet, west winds are around 45 mph decreasing to around 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits in and out of clouds. Showers in the morning. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

Beach Forecast

UV Index: Low.

Weather: Partly sunny until 1 p.m., then cloudy. Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Thunderstorm Potential: Low. This implies that there is little chance of thunderstorms.

High temperature: In the lower 70s.

Winds: South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Surf height: Around 3 feet.

Water temperature: 62 degrees.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: High 7.7 feet (MLLW) 11:24 AM. Low 1.4 feet (MLLW) 05:29 PM.

Lake Winnipesaukee

Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Waves less than 1 foot. Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. Water temperature 68 degrees.

About this Author

rick-gordon

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

