Fisher Cats game postponed due to Canadian wildfires

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 NH Fisher Cats NH Fisher Cats, Sports 0
Wednesday, June 7, 2023 NH Fisher Cats NH Fisher Cats, Sports 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

According to NOAA, air quality measures were poor on June 7 in Harrisburg. Screenshot/Google

HARRISBURG, Penn. – Wednesday night’s game between the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, the Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, and the Harrisburg Senators has been postponed due to poor air quality.

The game will be made up as a part of a doubleheader Saturday beginning at 5:00 p.m. Both games will be seven innings long.

The Fisher Cats continue their six-game road trip against the Harrisburg Senators tomorrow at 6:30 pm. RHP Chad Dallas (1-0, 2.76 ERA) will get the start for New Hampshire against RHP Cole Henry (0-0, -.– ERA) for Harrisburg.

About this Author

NH Fisher Cats

EmailWebsite

See all of this author's posts